A general contractor by trade, The Bachelorette Season 19 contestant Tino Franco is “ready to put everything he’s got into building something real” with Rachel Recchia or Gabby Windey. The 28-year-old from Playa Del Rey, California already has a vision for what their future might look like, sharing in his ABC bio that he wants four kids. A “go-with-the-flow kind of guy,” Tino loves spending time with his loved ones, including the family dog, and wants to find someone who will work with him to make the world a better place.

In a June 7 “Meet the Men” TikTok Live, Bachelorette host Jesse Palmer noted that Tino “loves, loves, loves the great outdoors,” including camping, cycling, surfing, and kayaking. “If it’s outside, Tino’s out there,” he said of the contestant who dreams of surfing in Bali one day. That should all come in handy for potential one-on-one dates with Gabby and/or Rachel. Here’s everything else to know about Tino — the winner of Rachel’s first impression rose — while you wait to see how far he makes it on The Bachelorette.

Tino’s Instagram

Claiming that meat comprises 90% of his diet, Tino also proclaimed his love for local barbecue eatery, the Santa Barbara Chicken Ranch in his Instagram bio. As Palmer mentioned, he seems to live an active lifestyle, sharing photos of himself running, snowboarding, and camping, among other activities. Though Tino isn’t as active on social media — as of publication, his account had 25 posts and about 1,600 followers — he has three Instagram Stories highlights folders devoted to driving his Jeep, a 2020 trip to Medellín, Colombia, and “camp stuff.”

In fact, camp is something close to his heart for several reasons, including that he volunteers as a counselor at Camp Ronald McDonald for Good Times, which caters to children with cancer and their families. “Camp heals in so many ways that medical treatment cannot,” he captioned one September 2019 post, before sharing that his now-24-year-old brother Mateo had leukemia more than a decade ago and is in remission. Tino also added that “camp came up big” for him and his family during that time. In October 2019, Tino even won their Hero of the Year award for raising more than $28,000.

Outside of his volunteer work, Tino also enjoys reading the Wall Street Journal and is a big John Mayer fan. He joked about a September 2019 concert experience, blaming a “totally real little sister” for making him buy tickets and tour merch, “know every word to all his songs,” and cry during Mayer’s “Stop This Train” performance. Born on Valentine’s Day, Tino showed his sense of humor with another job-related pun, captioning a June 8 Bachelorette casting announcement, “Sure hope they dig me!” As mentioned, he spends as much time as possible with his parents, Sandi and Joe Franco — who have been married for over 30 years — as well as his two younger brothers.

Tino’s Job

In 2016, Tino graduated with honors from Loyola Marymount University where he majored in Civil Engineering, with a primary focus on hydrology, conveyance, and process methods, per his LinkedIn. The Spring 2015 Dean’s List student joined collegiate organizations like Tau Beta Pi, Engineers Without Borders, and the Latino Alumni Association. After completing an engineering internship with the Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts, his first post-graduation job was as a wastewater engineer for a company called AECOM. His current job on LinkedIn is listed as an assistant project manager for AECOM Hunt, a construction-focused offshoot of the company. Whether Tino’s impressive background and focus on family helps him capture Gabby’s or Rachel’s heart remains to be seen.

How Far Does Tino Go In The Bachelorette Season 19?

Potential spoilers ahead. In Week 1, Tino is awarded Rachel’s first impression rose, in addition to being her first and only kiss of the night. Tino rode in on a forklift and swept Rachel off her feet. He recalled Rachel crying on the stairs during the ending of Clayton’s season, and so he decided to take Rachel to a staircase to try to fix her relationship with... stairs. But it works and they share their first kiss. They also enjoy another smooch later, when she gives him the first impression rose. According to Reality Steve, Tino makes it into Rachel’s Final Four. However, that’s just a rumor. As of right now, Tino remains in good standing, considering five of the last eight first impression rose winners have gone on to propose on The Bachelorette.