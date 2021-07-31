Celebrity
Wise words from an Olympic gold medallist and expert knitter.
“I feel incredibly proud to say that I am a gay man and also an Olympic champion. When I was younger I didn’t think I’d ever achieve anything because of who I was. To be an Olympic champion now just shows that you can achieve anything.”
OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images
Meeting Lance and then coming out in 2013 changed everything. It allowed me to stop worrying, stop being scared and to just be me.
Ricky Vigil M/GC Images/Getty Images