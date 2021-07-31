Celebrity

12 Moving Tom Daley Quotes You’ll Want To Stick On Your Wall

Wise words from an Olympic gold medallist and expert knitter.

Britain's Thomas Daley waits with Britain's Matty Lee (unseen) to hear the result of the men's synch...
OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images
By Orla Pentelow

“I feel incredibly proud to say that I am a gay man and also an Olympic champion. When I was younger I didn’t think I’d ever achieve anything because of who I was. To be an Olympic champion now just shows that you can achieve anything.”

To The Guardian

OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

Meeting Lance and then coming out in 2013 changed everything. It allowed me to stop worrying, stop being scared and to just be me.

To BBC

Ricky Vigil M/GC Images/Getty Images

Tap