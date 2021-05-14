For most people, there are few things in this world more adorable than Tom Holland — but one of those things are dogs, including the actor’s own pooch. The 24-year-old Spider-Man star has been the proud owner of a blue Staffordshire Bull Terrier named Tessa for nearly seven years now, and because he is a giving human, he shares regular pictures of his good girl on Instagram. Now, fans are just as obsessed, if not more, with Tessa as they are with the Marvel star.

Holland hasn’t kept his affinity for dogs a secret. Since introducing her to the world in 2014, Tessa has been there every step of his career, before he became Spider-Man, and has even supported her owner from afar while he was away filming. But he more than makes up for it when he’s home, even bringing her to red carpet events for his films like Spider-Man: Homecoming and Dolittle. They even FaceTime each other.

“I love her. She is an angel,” he gushed to TIME in a 2017 interview. “Staffies are considered to be very dangerous dogs, which is not true, is not the case. They are not aggressive. She is the sweetest, most angelic thing you’ll ever meet.” Indeed, these photos of Holland and Tessa throughout the years prove that she needs to be protected at all costs.

No caption needed. Just Tessa.

Like Holland, I too miss my dogs more than I miss my own family and friends.

Most people may be jealous of Tessa in this picture. I’m jealous of Holland.

Robert Downey, Jr. may be the star of Dolittle, but all eyes were on Tessa at the film’s premiere. Strike a pose, bitch.

Don’t say goodbye to Tessa. It hurts too much.

Holland is so generous that he even shares his family’s dogs and lets fans know when Tessa is undergoing surgery.

Tessa never leaves his side, even in the middle of nowhere.

All vet visits should require two humans: moral support for the pet and moral support for the owner.

And it feels so good.

Thank God for FaceTime, but it still doesn’t hit the same.

Tessa should obviously be the next Spider-Man after Holland.

After 2020, a dog’s cuddle is what we all need.

There’s so many cameras Tessa could be posing for, but all she cares about is supporting her beloved human. My heart.

There’s nothing that says “dog lover” more than a custom painting of your dog.