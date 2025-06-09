An Inside Look At The Tony Awards’ Glitziest After-Party

Every June, after the Tony Awards are handed out and the acceptance speeches are made, guests scatter to the various after-parties around town, including the official bash (this year, at the Museum of Modern Art) as well as the number of soirées hosted by the individual shows. A must-stop on the party circuit, however, is the annual fête at the Carlyle Hotel hosted by the John Gore Organization and PR maven Rick Miramontez.

Sunday night’s party, the culmination of a year that saw Broadway’s highest-grossing season on record, was also a toast to ticketing site Broadway.com’s 25th anniversary. Generally considered the night’s most exclusive after-party, guests have gone to great lengths to slip past security at the famed hotel. Once inside, partygoers might find themselves rubbing elbows with A-listers like Sarah Paulson, Eddie Redmayne, Jessica Chastain, and Daniel Radcliffe — all of whom have attended in previous years — or spot Jonathan Groff leading a 3 a.m. Sondheim sing-along, as the actor did in 2024. (An occasional star has also been known to pass out.)

This year, revelers included Cole Escola, who took home the award for Best Actor in a Play for their show Oh, Mary!, which they also wrote, and Nicole Scherzinger, who won for Best Actress in a Musical for her turn as Norma Desmond in Sunset Blvd. Sara Bareilles, Ariana DeBose, Sadie Sink, and Mia Farrow were also among the attendees, who snacked on sliders, french fries, and shrimp cocktail until the wee hours.

Guests mill outside the Carlyle Hotel, site of one of the Tony Awards’ biggest after-parties. Little Fang Photo Actor Sadie Sink, who’s starring in John Proctor Is the Villain on Broadway. Little Fang Photo 1 / 2

The annual soirée, which started in 2009, was inspired by the dinners Joan Didion and her husband, John Gregory Dunne, would host in the 1960s and ’70s, when they’d cook omelets at 2 a.m. for their starry friends, according to a history of the party published in the New York Post last year. The booze-soaked bacchanalia often doesn’t stop until the sun comes up and overtakes the hotel’s entire ground floor, including Cafe Carlyle and Bemelmans Bar, as well as the surrounding hallways. (In the past, revelers would also pour into the Empire and Royal suites, where bathtubs full of champagne were a common sight.)

Ahead, more photos from Broadway’s biggest night.

Nicole Scherzinger with her Tony, which she won for her role as Norma Desmond in Sunset Blvd. The show also took home the award for Best Musical Revival. Little Fang Photo Guests celebrate the Broadway season at the Carlyle Hotel. Little Fang Photo Cole Escola poses with the Best Actor Tony they won for their role in Oh, Mary!, which they also wrote. Little Fang Photo Kristin Chenoweth, who’s headed back to Broadway this fall in The Queen of Versailles, and Andrew Scott, who just finished an acclaimed run downtown in Vanya. Little Fang Photo Sara Bareilles performed “Tomorrow” from Annie with Tonys host Cynthia Erivo for the show’s “in memoriam” segment. Little Fang Photo Actor and singer Ariana DeBose. Little Fang Photo Actor Kara Young won the Tony for Best Featured Actress in a Play — for the second consecutive year — for her role in Purpose. The show also took home the award for Best Play. Little Fang Photo 1 / 7