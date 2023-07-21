Tony Bennett Dies At 96: Celebrities & Fans Pay Tribute To The Jazz Legend

Legendary jazz crooner Tony Bennett has died at the age of 96. In a statement to The Associated Press, the late singer’s publicist confirmed that Bennett passed away on the morning of Friday, July 21 in his hometown of New York City, just two weeks shy of his 97th birthday. A cause of death is yet to be confirmed, but he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2016.

With a career spanning eight decades, Bennett won a total of 20 Grammy awards, sold millions of records globally, and became known for classic songs including “The Way You Look Tonight,” “(I Left My Heart) In San Francisco,” “Body and Soul,” and more. Bennett was also greatly admired by many of his collaborators, including the likes of Aretha Franklin, Lady Gaga, and Frank Sinatra, who once hailed Bennett as “the best singer in the business.”

Following the announcement of Bennett’s passing, social media tributes began to pour in for the singer, with fans and celebrities sharing their messages of condolences. Star Trek actor George Takei described Bennett as “the last of his kind,” adding: “A master of the American songbook. He may have left his Heart in San Francisco, but he won all of our hearts, from Sinatra to Lady Gaga. Be at peace, and sing to us now from the stars, Tony.”

Meanwhile, fellow musician Nile Rodgers wrote: “My most heartfelt condolences go out to Tony Bennett’s family and friends. They’re also my emotional family and friends.”

Find more social media tributes to the late Tony Bennett, below.

Bennett is survived by his wife, Susan Benedetto, his two sons, Danny and Dae Bennett, his daughters, Johanna Bennett and Antonia Bennett, and his nine grandchildren.