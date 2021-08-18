Music
The concert served as Tony Bennett’s last live performance due to his Alzheimer's diagnosis.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images
Gaga and Bennett first met at a charity event in 2011, where she wowed him with her rendition of Nat King Cole's "Orange Colored Sky." The two have been collaborating ever since, so it was only fitting that Gaga would join Bennett for his final live performance.
I was able to attend the concert courtesy of Confirmed360, a company that provides people the ultimate VIP experiences in entertainment, music, sports, and more. Here are the highlights from One Last Time.
Before Gaga sang George Gershwin’s “Someone to Watch Over Me,” she admitted that she didn’t always emotionally connect to the song. But when she realized that it was written in 1926, the year Bennett was born, she knew just how to sing it. She’d sing it for Bennett. And boy did she ever sing it for Bennett.