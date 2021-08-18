Gaga and Bennett first met at a charity event in 2011, where she wowed him with her rendition of Nat King Cole's "Orange Colored Sky." The two have been collaborating ever since, so it was only fitting that Gaga would join Bennett for his final live performance.

I was able to attend the concert courtesy of Confirmed360, a company that provides people the ultimate VIP experiences in entertainment, music, sports, and more. Here are the highlights from One Last Time.