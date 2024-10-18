On the Oct. 16 episode of their podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, the Kelce brothers took it upon themselves to review a classic film: 2005’s The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants.

The heartwarming movie, adapted from the YA novel of the same name, follows four best friends — Tabitha (Amber Tamblyn), Carmen (America Ferrera), Lena (Alexis Bledel) and Bridget (Blake Lively) — during their first summer apart. To stay close, they take turns wearing a mysterious pair of jeans that somehow fits them all.

While the film generally got good feedback from the Kelce brothers, they had a couple points of contention — one of which was based around the traveling pants themselves. “The pants didn’t really have much to do with the plot,” Jason said. “I wanted the pants to be more of a major part in it. I wanted them to actually have magic.”

The duo also focused on Lively’s performance, as the Gossip Girl actor is a good friend of Travis’ partner, Taylor Swift. (The two celebs have regularly appeared in each others’ social media posts, and Swift even including the names of Lively’s children in her song, “Betty.”)

“She did absolutely wonderful as Bridget,” Jason said. Travis agreed: “Might have been a little biased, but I thought Bridget’s story was the most relatable and most fun.”

But the NFL stars had a few questions about the athletic component of Lively’s performance. (Lively’s character, Bridget, is meant to be a soccer star.)

“A lot of the movie is just Bridget running,” Jason said. “I gotta admit, not the best run. Blake, I love you, it does not strike me as a star athlete run.”

Admittedly, Jason does know what he’s talking about: As a former center for the Philadelphia Eagles, he ran the fastest 40-yard dash time of all offensive linemen at the 2011 NFL Scouting Combine, at 4.89 seconds.

But Travis offered a counterpoint. “It was impressive,” he said. “She has good endurance, though, because running like that and to be talking? I would be f*cking gassed and would be way worse at trying to spit my lines out.”

“I agree, very impressive,” Jason agreed, before joking, “She runs so far she ends up in a soccer camp in Mexico.”