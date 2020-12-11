Tributes have been pouring in for Dame Barbara Windsor who has passed away aged 83.

Windsor died aged 83 from Alzheimer's on Thursday (Dec.10) evening, said her husband Scott Mitchell. The actress, best known for her roles in EastEnders and the Carry On films, had been diagnosed with the disease in 2014 and had moved to a care home earlier this year.

Mitchell said that his wife passed away “peacefully” at the London care home on Thursday evening. “Myself, her family and friends will remember Barbara with love, a smile and affection for the many years of her love, fun, friendship and brightness she brought to all our lives and the entertainment she gave to so many thousands of others during her career,” Mitchell said in a statement. “Barbara’s final weeks were typical of how she lived her life. Full of humour, drama and a fighting spirit until the end.”

Dame Barbara Windsor landed the role of Agent Daphne Honeybutt in the 1964 James Bond spoof Carry On Spying. It was the first of nine appearances spanning 10 years across the racy comedy film series, as various buxom, innuendo-spewing blondes. She was nominated for a BAFTA for her role in Sparrows Can't Sing, and had small parts in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and On the Fiddle with Sir Sean Connery.

Dama Barbara in the 1973 'Carry On Girls' United Archives/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

But it was her career-defining role as the infamous landlady Peggy Mitchell on Eastenders that captured the hearts of millions of viewers. Windsor made her debut on the BBC soap in 1994, landing in living rooms on and off for over 20 years until she hung up the character for good in 2016. Peggy Mitchell fast became one of the small screen’s best-loved characters with her “get outta my pub!” catchphrase, and cemented Windsor’s status as a national TV treasure.

Tributes have been pouring in from fellow Eastenders cast mates who are “like a family” says Patsy Palmer, who played Bianca Jackson in the BBC TV soap. “I’m extremely sad to hear that my friend 'Dame' Barbara Windsor has passed away. I’m sitting here thinking of the 100s of memories we shared,” she said. “Too many to comprehend. We were like family for a long time, ups, downs, ins and outs but you will never meet a more professional actress than Babs.”

Dame Barbara on set with her 'Eastenders' castmates during a special episode as part of Red Nose campaign in 2001. Comic Relief/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Danniella Westbrook, who played Windsor’s on-screen daughter Sam Mitchell in the soap, described Dame Barbara as “a legend” and “a national treasure” tweeting: “My heart is broken. Bar, you will always [be] in my heart forever.” A representative for Steve McFadden who played her fictional son Phil Mitchell told PA he was “devastated” by her death.

Tamzin Outhwaite, who played Mel Owen in the BBC drama, described the actress as an icon and national treasure. “All I can hear is 'ello darlin’,” she tweeted, in reference to Peggy Mitchell's cockney accent.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain to pay tribute to his on-screen wife, Larry Lamb recalled his first ever meeting Windsor. "She just said to me, 'Oh, you're so tall. But we're all the same size when we're on our backs, aren't we?!'"

Elsewhere, TV presenter Jonathan Ross tweeted: “Barbara Windsor in real life was everything you might have hoped for. So warm, so funny, so kind. Goodnight sweetheart x BarbaraWindsor” and veteran broadcaster Tony Blackburn said: “So sorry to hear Barbara Windsor has passed away, a lovely lady who was always such fun. R.I.P. Babs.”

Singer Aled Jones described her as a “true national treasure,” and comedian Matt Lucas said “it’s not an overstatement to say I think the whole country is in mourning today” whilst praising the actress for working “tirelessly” for charity “even when her own health was failing her”.

After her dementia diagnosis in 2014, Dame Barbara became an ambassador for the Alzheimer's Society and met Prime Minister Boris Johnson to raise awareness about the disease.

The Alzheimer's Society said it was “incredibly grateful” to Dame Barbara and her husband for their work bringing awareness to the disease. “Dame Barbara Windsor was an amazingly true, much-loved national treasure, and in speaking out about her experiences shone like a beacon for others affected by dementia,” the charity wrote in a statement.

“It was not the ending that Barbara or anyone else living with this very cruel disease deserves,” her husband added. “I will always be immensely proud of Barbara’s courage, dignity and generosity dealing with her own illness and still trying to help others by raising awareness for as long as she could.”