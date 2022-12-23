10 TV Characters Who Should Replace Elon Musk As Twitter CEO

TV & Celebrity
Emily Cooper? Samantha Jones? Lady Whistledown? Coach Taylor? Sure, why not? Here’s why we think so.
Yui Mok - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images
ICYMI, Elon Musk will be stepping down as Twitter’s CEO as soon as a replacement is chosen. The decision comes after he polled his followers about whether he should step down.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
So, who will take over Twitter? Who knows? But we had some fun imagining which TV characters are most apt to take his place.