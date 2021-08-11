10 Things I Noticed Rewatching Twilight In 2021

While diehard fans likely relished reliving every minute of vampire romance, for more casual viewers, it didn’t take long to remember... Oh yeah, these movies are kind of crazy. Moviegoers who watched the film exactly one time in 2008 and haven’t thought about it since, be warned: Twilight is even weirder than you remember.
The story is odd (the actors agree!). The acting is... not subtle. The music is very much of its (very emo) time. It’s strange to think that in spite of all of that, this movie would kill it at the box office — the first in a series that would net over $3.3 billion in theaters worldwide.
But I’m not here to debate Twilight’s cinematic merits. No, we’re here today because, even after nearly 13 years, there’s still more to discuss about the movie (specifically, how all the vampires should be in therapy, and how Carlisle Cullen really messed up during a pandemic). This is Twilight in 2021!