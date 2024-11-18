Taylor Lautner is Team Jacob, and he’s not ashamed about it — well, maybe just a little. On Nov. 17, the Twilight star participated in a viral TikTok trend where people make bold claims before accidentally flipping the cameras to reveal themselves, not wanting to be exposed for their statement. He used the trend to joke about the infamous love triangle between Bella, Edward, and Jacob.

In Lautner’s TikTok, Bella (Kristen Stewart) and Edward (Robert Pattinson)’s wedding scene from Breaking Dawn – Part 1 plays on the TV. “Honestly, screw Edward. Bella should have ended up with Jacob,” he wrote underneath, referring to his werewolf character.

The camera then flips to Lautner sitting on the couch as he quickly tries to remove himself from the frame but fails, writing, “oh no no no.” In the caption, Lautner simply wrote, “Oops,” with a blank-face emoji.

Naturally, fans loved the “error” and declared him the winner of the trend, with Twilight distributor Lionsgate commenting, “i mean great video.” Lautner also responded to some comments, including one suggesting the video was his wife Tay’s idea. “Cuz you are very smart (and correct),” he replied.

Is Lautner Really Team Jacob?

Anita Bugge/WireImage/Getty Images

Despite his TikTok declaration, Lautner isn’t as strongly Team Jacob as fans may think. In February 2023, he recalled on The Toast With Jackie & Claudia Oshry podcast that he had recently rewatched some of the Twilight films for the first time in 10 years while bored in his hotel room. He started understanding why many fans were always Team Edward.

“If I’m being honest…” he began. “As I was watching it, I was like, ‘I kind of get it. Jacob’s a little annoying.’ I love Jacob and his heart, but he’s a little annoying.” After worrying that he’d get “hate” for this confession, Lautner clarified, “I’ll always have Jacob’s back.” Notably, he didn’t declare himself Team Edward.

Ironically, his wife, Tay, was completely Team Edward until she met Lautner. Months before their November 2022 wedding, Tay took part in the TikTok trend that asked, “Show me your childhood crush and then the person you ended up with.” Hilariously, she shared pictures of Pattinson as Edward before the music scratched and cut to photos of Lautner proposing to her.

Lautner took his wife’s video in stride, partly because he stated on the podcast that he “converted her” to Team Jacob.