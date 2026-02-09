Uber Threw The Ultimate Super Bowl Party With Olivia Dean & Shaboozey

There ain’t no party like a Super Bowl party — at least according to celebrities who attended the hottest events every year — and Uber understood the assignment. On Feb. 6, Uber kicked off Super Bowl LX weekend in style by hosting The One Party at San Francisco’s Pier 48, their fourth annual soirée, exclusively for Uber One subscribers and celeb attendees.

The guest list was full of A-list names, from movie and TV stars like Queen Latifah, Jon Hamm, Emma Roberts, Ilona Maher, Madelyn Cline, and Ciara Miller, to artists like Cardi B, Becky G, Ty Dolla $ign, Megan Moroney, Kane Brown, and Ciara, who brought her NFL husband, Russell Wilson. Even Heated Rivalry stars Robbie G.K. and Nadine Bhabha got in on the action.

Guests chowed down on classic game day bites provided by ALDI, including meatballs, chicken strips, and gourmet chicken Caesar pizzas. They received a huge dose of Big Game spirit from a special Uber One cheer squad, who got the crowd going with a dance routine reminiscent of an old-school pep rally.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Uber Uber / BFA Uber / BFA Uber / BFA 1 / 4

Afterwards, Shaboozey really got the party started, with the country singer performing a special set full of his viral hits like “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” and “Amen.” In a statement, he fondly reflected on his performance, saying the party had “good sound” and “good vibes” all night long.

“Super Bowl weekend energy is unmatched, and this was the perfect way to start it off,” he added.

Uber / BFA

Once he left the stage, it was time for the night’s main attraction, Olivia Dean. The breakout British songstress gave her first performance since winning the Grammy for Best New Artist and showed off why she took home the honor. With a set full of soulful hits like “Man I Need, “So Easy (To Fall In Love),” and “Dive,” she proved she could handle the halftime show one day.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Uber

Dean’s set marked a personal milestone for the singer, who said it was her first time playing as part of Super Bowl weekend in the U.S. “It was a lot of fun performing at The One Party with Uber - the atmosphere was great,” she said in a statement.

While the next Super Bowl may be over a year away, start planning now if you wanna experience The One Party yourself next year.