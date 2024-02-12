Everybody say “Yeah!” When Usher was announced as the headliner of the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show, he called it “an honor of a lifetime” and promised a show “unlike anything else” he’d done before.

Before the big day, Usher set himself up for a memorable performance. First, he negotiated for an extended 15-minute runtime with the NFL, giving him two more minutes than the average Halftime Show. “I can't explain why, but it's a funny thing that I was able to do and craft," he told Entertainment Weekly, calling it a “huge strategic thing.”

Then, as he told Vogue in December, he lined up an array of surprise guests to join him onstage, all of whom have a connection to R&B culture. “This night was specifically curated in my mind to have R&B take the main stage,” he said. “Not just R&B music, but R&B performance, R&B connection, R&B spirit.”

Here’s every song that Usher performed during the Super Bowl Halftime Show, along with all of the special guests that joined him.

1. “Caught Up”

Usher performs on the field during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Steph Chambers/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

‌Usher kicked off the Halftime Show with his 2005 single “Caught Up,” surrounded by an array of dancers and acrobat performers.

2. “Love In This Club”

Usher then went into his 2008 hit “Love In This Club” — but not before sneaking in a snippet of his 2015 single “U Don’t Have To Call.”

3. “If I Ain’t Got You” with Alicia Keys

After busting a move, Usher gave the stage to his collaborator Alicia Keys, who sang her hit “If I Ain’t Got You” on the piano.

4. “My Boo” with Alicia Keys

Usher performs with Alicia Keys during Apple Music halftime show of Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 11, 2024. TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

Usher rejoined Keys onstage in a new sequined silver vest to perform their Grammy-winning 2004 duet “My Boo.”

5. “Confessions Part II”

After Usher’s MC announced that they were celebrating the 20th anniversary of his Grammy-winning album Confessions, he launched into the iconic title track.

6. “Burn”

After a brief interlude featuring his 1997 track “Nice & Slow,” Usher continued the Confessions medley with a rendition of “Burn” — during which he ripped off his shirt in dramatic fashion.

7. “U Got It Bad” with H.E.R.

Usher and H.E.R. perform during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Usher continued his string of throwbacks with his 2001 hit “U Got It Bad.” H.E.R. joined him onstage for the track — which was briefly spliced with “Bad Girl” — and stole the show for a moment with her guitar-shredding.

8. “OMG” with will.i.am

9. “Turn Down For What” with Lil’ Jon

10. “Yeah!” with Lil’ Jon & Ludacris

More to come...