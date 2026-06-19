Las Vegas is slowly becoming a haven for Bravo fans across the country, with BravoCon being held in Sin City every other year, and the casts of every show from Vanderpump Rules to The Real Housewives of Orange County taking trips there that result in some sort of drama. The only thing missing was a dedicated place for fans to gather.

Luckily, Lisa Vanderpump (who some may call the Queen of Bravo) heard our call.

Last week, The Vanderpump Hotel officially opened its doors in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip, creating a relaxing yet seductive oasis for tourists and Bravoholics alike. And not only would it be the ideal place to stay during BravoCon, but it’s right in the center of the action, making it the perfect place for the 65-year-old reality TV veteran to stage another one of her iconic shows.

After parlaying her stardom from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills into an even bigger spinoff, Vanderpump Rules, which is centered around her West Hollywood hotspots, the reality star and restaurateur set her sights on Las Vegas. Over the past decade, she’s opened three alluring, unique restaurants (no, not SUR) at Caesars hotels on the Strip, each with a distinct theme, but the same luxurious touches (and Pumptinis) that Vanderpump has become known for.

It was only logical that she would take over an entire hotel next. “I wanted extra,” Vanderpump tells Bustle at the grand opening. “I wanted to feel that you were having a different experience as you walked in.”

Nikki Ryan Photography

No matter how familiar you are with Bravo or Vanderpump’s empire, from the moment you walk in, you know you’re in her territory. She put her touch on every detail, from theming the sultry lobby bar Gigolo around her late dog, Giggy, complete with a regal statue, to designing self-portraits into the nightstand, making her the first person you see when you wake up in the morning. (This might be the closest you get to sleeping with a Bravo star.)

Guests who don’t recognize her face everywhere can still feel special at the Vanderpump Hotel, from indulging at Giada De Laurentiis’ Italian eatery to soaking up sun at Soleia Beach or getting a little frisky at Drai’s After Hours. No matter what shenanigans you get up to, Vanderpump has lined the experience with every luxurious flourish you’d expect from a five-star resort — without having to navigate an overwhelming casino larger than a football field.

“I wanted the towels, the turndown service, personalized cars to take people around,” she says. “I wanted people to come here, switch off from everything that's going on outside the world, indulge yourself, and have the best martini you can.”

She also makes some room for typical Vegas activities, including a posh casino and a sportsbook area “just so guys can come in but still look over there, if they want to do their silly sport stuff,” she laughs. “That I don't identify with at all.”

Nikki Ryan Photography

With its cozy atmosphere, prime opportunities for naughtiness, and a new staff serving guests who would love being on camera, the hotel is an ideal location for a Vanderpump Rules-esque spinoff following the workers’ lives — even though Vanderpump herself disagrees, saying that she’ll “never do a reality show” at her newest hotspot.

“I look at longevity with the hotel brand,” she says. “That’s very important to me, and I don’t want it to be contingent on the shenanigans of the reality show. I’ve been asked so many times, but I said, ‘No, I'm not going to do it.’”

That said, don’t be surprised if you see the new Vanderpump Rules cast in Vegas. “I will always be open to filming an odd segment here for sure,” she teases.

While cameras are barred for now, the entrepreneur is taking viewers behind the scenes of the hotel’s grand opening in a Bravo limited series entitled Vanderpump Rules: Lisa Las Vegas. “It's about a woman's rise to success in hospitality, what I’ve been through to get here, and how hard we work on a daily basis. You’ll see how hands-on I am,” she says. “But I also have the naughty minxes from Vanderpump Rules involved as well, a little bit.”

I mean, it’s not a Bravo show without a little drama, right?