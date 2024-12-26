The return to work after Christmas can be exhausting for many working moms, and NBC News Daily anchor and Emmy-winning correspondent Vicky Nguyen showed how relatable the struggle can be.

The financial expert and regular Today show guest forgot her shoes during a Dec. 26 on-air appearance, showing up in a pair of neon yellow house slippers. After Nguyen spoke about student loan changes for 2025, co-anchor Peter Alexander made sure to take a moment to point out the soft booties on her feet.

NBC

“That’s a good look!” he said, pointing to the chunky shoes Nguyen was wearing along with her purple pantsuit.

“Oh, no,” Nguyen laughed. “This is the day after Christmas mom-brain moment where I thought I had the shoes, but didn’t have the shoes.”

Nguyen and her husband, Brian, have three daughters: Emerson, 15, Odessa, 12, and Renley, 8. The family celebrates the holidays with a Christmas card photoshoot, she revealed — they even had a Barbie-themed Christmas card last year.

She made sure to thank the Today director for cropping out her feet during the segment. “Listen, they’re very comfortable, I will say,” she said of the slippers.

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

NBC meteorologist Dylan Dreyer showed her support for the adorable moment. “We all want the cozy feel after Christmas, right?” she said. “We ate too much! We're just tired!”