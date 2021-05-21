10 Powerful Sam Smith Performances That'll Have You Singing For Your Life

Music
From “Stay With Me” to a touching cover of Cyndi Lauper’s “True Colors.”
When Sam Smith debuted in 2013, listeners were mesmerized by their impressive vocal chops. Ever since, the British singer has been asked to perform in nearly every venue imaginable, including Abbey Road studios, where they recorded the Love Goes concert special coming to Netflix on May 22.
Name a more powerful vocal duo! Amid the peak of their breakthrough fame in 2014, Smith was joined by Mary J. Blige for an extra soulful take on the heartbreak ballad "Stay With Me" at the 57th Annual Grammy Awards, and again in a recording studio for their Vevo channel.