How To Follow The Cast Of BBC's 'We Are Black And British'

The BBC’s We Are Black and British follows six Black Britons with diverse lifestyles and from different backgrounds as they come together and examine the issues faced by Black people in the UK today. Throughout the two-part series, each of the cast share their own personal stories, raise tough questions about the Black experience in modern Britain, while also brainstorming potential solutions.

Residing together in a Cotswolds country manor for ten days, the cast are encouraged to engage in a series of discussions on race, politics, and beyond. With diverging opinions among them, some intense debates naturally ensue. But, who are the cast of the BBC’s We Are Black and British? Below, you can find all there is to know about Lin, Mista, Michelle, Kehinde, Raphael, and Dominique, including how to follow them on social media.

Lin Mei

Property and litigation contractor Lin Mei describes herself as having “conservative values,” and makes regular media appearances offering her take on the trending topics of the day, and interviewing the likes of Steven Bartlett.

Mei, whose father is Black and mother is Asian and white, is introduced as “one of 1.2 million mixed race people” living in Britain today. “There’s this misconception, especially, sadly, within the Black community that because we may have light skinned privileges, we don’t go through anything. And that’s just simply not true,” Mei states on the show.

You can follow Lin Me on Twitter and Instagram.

Mista Strange

Mista Strange is an openly-gay rapper who grew up on a London estate, known for tracks including “No Scheme” and one of his more recent releases “Burn.” Speaking on the BBC series, Strange says “being Black and gay” has prepared him “for these sorts of situations.” He continues, “I usually find that you get excluded from your culture. So I really wanna get into that conversation.”

You can follow Mista Strange at @mistastrange1 on Twitter and @thestrangegram on Instagram.

Michelle White

Security guard Michelle White is a single mother of two. On the show, it is established that White is taking part in We Are Black and British “for one reason only” — to give her son a voice. “There’s not many people that speak for teenagers,” she explains.

You can follow Michelle White at @female_security_ on Instagram.

Kehinde Andrews

Kehinde Andrews is a professor at Birmingham City University, and set up Britain’s first-ever Black Studies degree course. Andrews is also a published author, whose previous works include 2013’s Resisting Racism: Race, Inequality, and the Black Supplementary School Movement, 2018’s Back to Black: Retelling Black Radicalism for the 21st Century, and 2021’s The New Age of Empire: How Racism and Colonialism Still Rule the World.

Speaking on the show, Andrews says Black people in Britain have been “banging our head against a brick wall for the last 50 years since we’ve been here.” He adds, “What we need to do is shake off the delusions and understand we need to do something radically different.”

You can follow Kehinde Andrews at @kehinde_andrews on Twitter and @kehindeandrews on Instagram.

Raphael Olaiya

NHS doctor Raphael Olaiya grew up in the “English riviera” of Torquay, Devonshire. In 2012, Olaiya founded the fitness lifestyle clothing company Protime. He is also no stranger to media appearances, and his social media bio reads, “Doctor, Athlete and data scientist.” On We Are Black and British, Olaiya confesses that he would sing “Jerusalem” at the end of every school day growing up.

You can follow Raphael Olaiya at @RangerOlayer on Twitter and @drraphaelll on Instagram.

Dominique Samuels

23-year-old Dominique Samuels is a political commentator and writer from Manchester. Samuels graduated from the University of York with a degree in Politics with International Relations, and is regularly invited by some the UK’s biggest media outlets to share her views on a variety of topics.

Speaking on the show, Samuels says she is “very proud” to be British, and offers her belief that many young people have become wrapped up in “left-wing activism,” in which it is “fashionable now to hate where you come from.”

You can follow Dominique Samuels at @DominiqueTaegon on Twitter and @dominiquetsamuels on Instagram.

We Are Black and British is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.