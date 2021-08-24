What We Know About Perrie & Leigh-Anne's Baby Names

Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock have announced that they’ve given birth to their first babies. Edwards shared beautiful black and white pictures of her child, who she’s had with boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, on Aug. 22. Just a day later, Pinnock and fiancé Andre Gray revealed they’d had twins. The “Heartbreak Anthem” singers have gone through pregnancy together, but have kept many details about motherhood under wraps. So, here’s what we know about their babies names.

As they’re both about to dive into new motherhood for the first time together, Pinnock and Edwards were among the first to congratulate each other on Instagram. Under Edwards’ announcement, Pinnock wrote, “I am so proud of you and I love you so much what an angel.” When Pinnock shared the picture of her new twin’s tiny feet Edwards wrote, “Two bundles of absolute joy! I love you my Lee Lee!”

Edward’s and Pinnock’s pregnancy announcements have been pretty much in sync the whole way. They both announced that they were expecting a week apart in May 2021. And throughout, have shared how amazed they’ve been with their bodies adapting to being pregnant. Underneath a photoshoot posted on Aug. 14, Pinnock said, “I have dreamt of the moment I get to meet you, hold you, guide you, teach you. It’s nearly time.” But, aside from that, they’ve shared few other details – Pinnock even managed to conceal the fact that she was having twins.

While, Edwards and Oxlade-Chamberlain are taking their time to enjoy new parenthood in private, they have revealed what they’ve nicknamed their baby. Sharing pictures from a pregnancy photoshoot on Aug. 19, Edwards wrote, “Baby Ox… soon…” It would seem this is the nickname that Edwards has used throughout her pregnancy, as in her announcement on May 10 she wrote, “So happy to be on this wild journey with my soulmate. Me + Him = You. We can’t wait to meet you baby Ox!”

As for the real names though, both Little Mix stars are yet to reveal their babies genders, so for now, fans will have to keep guessing.