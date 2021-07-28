Here’s What Really Happened Between LC & Mark From Love Is Blind

There’s a reason Lauren “LC” Chamblin calls herself “Bad Luck LC”: she’s had a pretty bad run in the romance department. After failing to find love on Love Is Blind, she briefly dated Mark Cuevas, who Jessica Batten left at the altar during the show. The two started seeing each other in May 2020, three months after Love Is Blind premiered, but things ended messily after allegations surfaced that Mark was cheating.

In June 2020, a user created a post on the Love Is Blind subreddit titled, "My close friend's co-worker is dating Mark!!" Soon, LC commented underneath it. “This is awkward because I live in Atlanta and I’ve been dating mark since the beginning of May,” she wrote, offering to share more information privately on Instagram. “I definitely just broke it off with Mark so I really do appreciate you posting this and saving me the energy on dating another liar.”

Afterward, LC confirmed the split in a statement to People. “Mark and I were casually dating, but talked about remaining exclusive, especially because of COVID-19, but that’s over now,” she said. “The main thing I learned from the show and past relationships is that I deserve to be treated like a priority, and not an option.”

Mark also issued his own statement to the magazine, explaining that he’d “enjoyed spending time with LC for a few weeks,” but “at no point” were they in an exclusive relationship. He added that he wishes her “the absolute best.”

Also last June, a source downplayed LC and Mark’s relationship to Entertainment Tonight. “It was never serious, but LC saw photos of him with another woman while on a trip and felt betrayed,” the insider claimed, adding that there was a “misunderstanding” between the two about the seriousness of their relationship.

Around the same time, Mark’s other ex, Jessica, also accused him of cheating on her while filming Love Is Blind. As captured by the Comments by Celebs account, an Instagram user alleged that “Mark was sleeping with MULTIPLE women at the studio he trained at DURING the show.” Jessica later replied, “Wow. News to me, I only know about one.” (A representative for Mark denied the allegations, telling People that he was “fully committed to the LIB process and to Jessica” during production.)

Whatever the case, Mark has since moved on and is now engaged to Aubrey Rainey. The couple met at an Atlanta restaurant in summer 2020 and officially started dating during after a Fourth of July trip to Savannah, Georgia. Months later, they learned Aubrey was pregnant during a Labor Day weekend trip to West Virginia with family and friends. Mark and Aubrey welcomed their son, Ace Anthony, in April.

Meanwhile, LC explained on After the Altar that she hasn’t really been dating (“Right now, it’s just me and my cat”), but that her self-described “bad luck” could change any day.