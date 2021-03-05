Laura Whitmore Revealed Her Baby’s Sex In A Rather Novel Way

Laura Whitmore has confirmed she's expecting a baby girl with her husband Iain Stirling. The Irish presenter shared the sex of their first child in her new book No One Can Change Your Life Except For You and confirmed it during an interview with Lorraine Kelly this week. Whitmore and Stirling, both of whom work on ITV's Love Island, announced the pregnancy last year following their secret wedding, but is there any word on when Whitmore is due?

Laura Whitmore was already heavily pregnant when the couple announced the happy news on Instagram in December. Later, the private couple also revealed that they'd secretly tied the knot last November at City Hall in Dublin.

In a very lovely Instagram post, they confirmed that the baby will arrive "early 2021". While babies are notorious for arriving in their own time, it seems the Whitmore-Stirling baby could arrive in the next few weeks.

Whitmore shared her intimate feelings regarding her pregnancy in the final chapters of the new book No One Can Change Your Life Except for You, including her desire for her baby girl to be "the heroine of her own life."

"As I finish this book, it doesn't end at chapter nine, there's a new chapter coming into my life - in the form of a baby girl currently growing inside me and that scares the s*** out of me," she writes.

"I once swallowed a bug and freaked out there was a live bug inside me. A live human is a whole new level of freaking out but I am excited because there's a lot of good in the world, there's a lot of potential.

She added: "I want to bring up my child knowing that she has her own story to write. She will be supported and loved. But she is the heroine of her own life, no-one else."