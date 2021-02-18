Sex Education Season 3 Finally Has An Estimated Release

Following production delays brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, it appears there is finally a light at the end of the tunnel for fans of Netflix's Sex Education, because the streaming hit's hotly-anticipated third season is on the horizon. But, when is Sex Education season 3 out, you ask? Here's everything we know so far.

As Radio Times reports, an exact release date is yet to be announced. However, Sex Education series 3 is expected to debut on Netflix later this year. The news will surely be welcomed by fans of the British comedy-drama, which was originally expected to arrive in January 2021. However, as mentioned, filming was temporarily halted last year in light of strict COVID-19 restrictions. In September 2020, Netflix announced production on the third season had resumed with a behind-the-scenes video showing the cast back on-set in Wales.

As for the plot of season 3, details are still few and far between. However, during an interview with The Observer, Asa Butterfield (who portrays Otis Milburn in Sex Education) teased fans can look forward to "a bit of a time-jump since the season two cliffhanger." Speaking to Digital Spy, Butterfield also revealed that he's "really happy" with the first episode of the third season. "It didn't go where I anticipated it to." He continued: "A few things have changed. I'm excited."

Those expected to reprise their roles alongside Butterfield in the coming-of-age drama include Emma Mackey as Maeve, Ncuti Gatwa as Eric, Gillian Anderson as Jean, Connor Swindells as Adam, Aimee Lou Wood as Aimee, Kedar Williams-Stirling as Jackson, Alistair Petrie as Mr Groff, Chinenye Ezeudu as Viv — and season 2 newbies Sami Outalbali and George Robinson, who portray Rahim and Isaac, respectively.

Per Radio Times, the forthcoming new series will also welcome a fresh batch of high-profile cast additions, including Girls star Jemima Kirke as the former pupil-turned headteacher, Hope, as well as Harry Potter and Star Trek: Discovery actor Jason Isaacs, who will play Mr Groff’s more successful sibling, Peter.

Sex Education season 3 is expected to debut on Netflix later in 2021.