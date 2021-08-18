A Suffolk hotel may have let slip that the Arctic Monkeys have been working on their seventh album after a three-year wait. Alex Turner, Jamie Cook, Nick O'Malley, and Matt Helders were reportedly staying in Butley Priory, a Grade I Listed converted farmhouse, throughout June and July this year. In a now-deleted blog post, the stunning venue revealed the band was cooking up new material on the premises — so have the Arctic Monkeys finished their seventh album?

Things look promising.

"We’ve had a band staying with us for the last month recording an album,” the hotel wrote at the time, per NME. "Musicians love the acoustics in the Great Hall and Drawing Room, with their huge vaulted ceilings. Being serenaded while watering and weeding the garden, listening to the double bass, drums and piano wafting out of the open double doors, was pretty nice. Thank you, Arctic Monkeys."

Fuelling the rumours, Butley Priory’s Chef Peter posted a photo with the band, later clarifying via fan account ‘crispygeniusfish’ that the “photo was taken 6 weeks ago when Matt came to the UK.”

Fans have been somewhat patiently waiting for the follow-up to 2018’s Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, so unsurprisingly, are thrilled that the Arctic Monkeys appear to be making headway with their upcoming release.

As one fan tweeted this month, “I apologize for the person I'll become once the arctic monkeys released am7.”

While the band has yet to make any official announcements, Arctic Monkeys manager Ian McAndrew confirmed the band is certainly “beavering away” on new music, meanwhile drummer Matt Helders confirmed earlier this year that the band was in the "early stages" of writing an album.

Per NME, Helders spilled some info about the album’s progress during an Instagram live on Wednesday, January 13, admitting that the pandemic was slowing the album down.

"We’re all eager to do it – we would have been doing it by now in a normal time. There’s definitely a desire from our end to do a new record, as soon as we can,” he said, via NME, also reassuring fans that he is “always tinkering on machines and synths” at his home in Los Angeles. “I’ve got drums here,” he said, adding: “[I’m] always trying to improve on and study certain things.”