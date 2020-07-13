Thanks to his role in Normal People, Paul Mescal is quickly becoming one of the UK’s most sought-after actors. While he’ll forever be remembered as Sally Rooney's character Connell, the star is now featuring in a brand new drama — this time on Channel 5. Created by Lisa McGee (the genius behind Derry Girls) and Tobias Beer, this four-part psychological thriller sees Mescal play an important supporting role alongside the likes of Emily Reid (Belgravia), Catherine Walker (Shetland), and Emmett Scanlan (Hollyoaks). But when is The Deceived going to air?

Bustle has reached out to Channel 5 but sadly there's no confirmed date for The Deceived yet. However, I'll be sure to let you know as soon as that changes. In the meantime, what else is there to know about this star-studded new series?

The four-part drama follows English student Ophelia (played by Reid) who falls in love with her lecturer Michael Callaghan (Scanlan) – with dire consequences. Their affair results in the death of Callaghan’s wife Roisin (Walker) in a house fire, but Ophelia “begins to suspect that she may actually be alive,” per Digital Spy. Mescal plays Ophelia's friend and local builder, Sean McKeough.

McGee gave more hints about the story in a trailer shared via her Twitter, revealing that Ophelia may be pregnant with Callaghan's child and that and she isn’t the only one he's has had an affair with. Rosin’s death serves as the catalyst for Ophelia, who decides to figure out the truth. If the trailer is anything to go by, it appears that Sean is doing all he can to stop Ophelia on her sinister quest, worried about her wellbeing. Is it just me or does that kind of concern give off some serious Connell vibes? All that's missing is the chain.

“We wanted to make a show that nods to classic thrillers but also make something really modern that speaks to a contemporary audience,” executive producer Charlie Hampton told the Daily Mail. “The Deceived is a psychological relationship thriller that will have the audience questioning everything and will hopefully leave them wanting more.”