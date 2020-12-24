You May Be Able To Stream Promising Young Woman Sooner Than You'd Think

Promising Young Woman has been one of the most buzzed about films of the year ever since its premiere at Sundance this winter. Starring Carey Mulligan, the film is the ultimate revenge tale for the Me Too era. In it, Cassie (Mulligan) is a modern day vigilante, schooling predatory men everywhere about their misdeeds. It's unlike anything that's come before it and will surely shock audiences when it's released in theaters on Christmas Day. But when will Promising Young Woman be available to stream?

So far there's no concrete answer. As mentioned earlier, Promising Young Woman is premiering on Christmas Day 2020 in select theaters, according to Vanity Fair. It'll be one of the few movies trying to bring folks out of their homes and into theaters. However, unlike a few of those movies (such as Wonder Woman 1984), Promising Young Woman doesn't have a set streaming premiere date quite yet. That means when it premieres on December 25, the only place you'll be able to catch Promising Young Woman is in theaters — that is, for now.

Back in July, AMC Theaters and Universal Pictures (the studio behind Promising Young Woman) reached a deal to vastly shorten the required wait time between a film's theatrical release and its inevitable premiere on streaming platforms. Where there was once a three month delay between platform releases, there is now only a 17 day wait, according to Vulture .

So, knowing that, one might expect Promising Young Woman to start streaming sometime in early January 2021, with January 11 being the earliest it would possibly make its premiere. But, with no formal announcement, it's up in the air as to when it will officially be available to stream.