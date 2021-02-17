You Won't Have To Wait That Much Longer To Stream The Father

With competition for awards season rapidly heating up, now's the time to start thinking about and planning your Academy Awards "Best Picture" marathon. One of the films earning some early buzz for Best Picture is the Olivia Colman and Anthony Hopkins-led drama The Father, which has also earned the duo some strong "Best Actress" and "Best Actor" looks as well. So, if you're wondering where to stream The Father, look no further.

The Father tells the story of Anne (Colman) as she cares for her aging father, Anthony (Hopkins), who struggles with a neurodegenerative condition affecting his memory. The film places us into Anthony's shoes, cleverly using off-balance shots and filming techniques to illustrate his slowly-worsening condition. They even go so far as to replace actors for a few scenes, demonstrating Anthony's inability to recognize his loved ones, as shown in the trailer.

Viewers hoping to see the film from home are in for a bit of a wait, sadly, as The Father isn't available on streaming just yet, primarily because it hasn't even seen a wide release yet, either. It was originally slated for release in December 2020, but was delayed to February 26 of this year due to the third wave of COVID-19 outbreaks, according to Variety. Deadline delves into a little more detail, mentioning that the February 26 release is a limited run in New York City and Los Angeles, and that The Father will have a wider release on March 12, with a premium streaming-on-demand option coming two weeks later on March 26, for $19.99.

Otherwise, The Father has already had its 2020 end of the year awards run, so expect to be hearing more about The Father as awards season continues ramping up.