Caroline Crouch’s Husband Is Still Awaiting Trial

In May 2021, the nation was rocked upon learning about the death of British woman Caroline Crouch, 20, whose slain body was discovered next to her 11-month-old baby, Lydia, in her Athen’s home. Crouch’s husband, Babis Anagnostopoulos, initially told officers — and the worldwide press — that his young wife had been killed by home invaders, who had tied him up in the next room. However, his timeline of events didn’t add up, and police brought him in to the local station for questioning. In June, he eventually admitted to smothering his wife in a fit of rage and staging the robbery. Less than a year after the tragic events, Channel 5’s new documentary, Caroline: The Murder That Fooled the World, will revisit the police investigation that helped uncover the shocking truth.

Hellenic Police, who had conducted the investigation, confirmed the confession via a statement posted on Twitter, writing: "Investigation of the homicide of a 20-year-old native that took place on May 11, 2021, in Glyka Nera [near Athens]. The perpetrator is her 33-year-old husband, who confessed to his act." Anagnostopoulos, a Greek helicopter pilot, had previously alleged that three men had tied him up and killed his wife after breaking into their family home. Per tabloid reports, upon entering the property, police discovered Anagnostopoulos “handcuffed to the floor,” with duct tape over his eyes and mouth. Anagnostopoulos also claimed that robbers had killed the family’s pet dog and stole £10,000 in cash.

Anagnostopoulos kept up the convincing act for 38 days, attending Crouch’s memorial service on the island of Alonissos, and appearing on Greek television to appeal for information on the alleged killers.

"I cannot describe it,” he says in a clip obtained by Sky News. "I hope this will not happen to anyone else,” he said, adding "Police are doing their job and they will catch them. I hope what my family and the family of my wife has been through will not happen to anyone again."

Where is Caroline’s Crouch’s husband now?

Anagnostopoulos is currently awaiting trial in Korydallos Prison, a maximum-security facility located just outside Athens. As per The Guardian, public prosecutor Giorgos Noulis, who is handling the case, has put forward the argument that Anagnostopoulos should face charges for premeditated murder, lying to the police, and animal abuse.