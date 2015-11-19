Casey Anthony Gave Her First On-Camera Interview Since Her Infamous Murder Trial

More than a decade after her acquittal in the “trial of the century,” Casey Anthony is telling her side of the story in a new three-part Peacock docuseries, Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies. In her first on-camera interview, Anthony revisits how she was accused and then acquitted of the 2008 murder of her 2-year-old daughter Caylee.

Her infamous 2011 trial captured the attention of the entire nation, and the subsequent media frenzy led to her being known as “the most hated mom in America.” But despite facing charges including murder, aggravated manslaughter, and child abuse, Anthony was only convicted of providing false information to law enforcement. She was sentenced to four years in jail, one for each of the four false statements charges, but had already served three and was credited for good behavior. She was released after 10 days.

In the Peacock doc, Anthony makes several explosive claims about her daughter’s death, according to People. Among them were allegations that her father, George, sexually abused her, in addition to allegedly staging Caylee’s drowning to cover up that he may have also been abusing his granddaughter. (George denied those claims in court and has never been charged; he declined the Peacock team’s request for comment.)

“During the 31 days, I genuinely believed that Caylee was still alive,” she claimed in Where the Truth Lies. “My father kept telling me she was OK. I had to keep following his instructions. He told me what to do. I tried to act as normal as I could.”

Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service/Getty Images

Previously, the first episode of Lifetime’s 2021 docuseries, Cellmate Secrets, also offered a different look at Anthony’s case. Cellmate Secrets promised to reveal “new insights and information as former friends, guards, cellmates and lovers give first-hand accounts of their time with famed felons and defendants.” One of the people interviewed about Anthony in the show is her former cellmate Robyn Adams, who shared a cell with Anthony in 2008. In a clip from the Lifetime series, Adams says she was with Anthony when she got the news that Caylee’s body had been found and that she believed Anthony’s “hysterical” reaction was genuine.

Although Casey Anthony initially faced harassment and public scrutiny in the years immediately following her acquittal, she has since been able to create a quiet life for herself in South Florida, People reported in 2017. At the time of the People report, Anthony was working as a legal investigator for Pat McKenna, a private investigator who worked on her case. (Anthony was also reportedly living with McKenna, but the nature of their relationship has never been made clear.) Toward the end of 2020, Anthony filed documentation to start a private investigation firm in South Florida called Case Research & Consulting Services, which is based out of a property owned by McKenna.

Casey was also back in the news in late May 2021 following an incident at a Florida bar where she and another woman got into a yelling match over an ex-boyfriend they had been dating at the same time. Anthony called 911 after the verbal fight ended with the other woman reportedly splashing a drink in her face but declined to file a restraining order or press charges.