Hunter Moore, the subject of the new Netflix docuseries The Most Hated Man on the Internet, is something of a larger-than-life figure. In 2010, Moore launched IsAnyoneUp.com, a website that hosted nude photos — photos often submitted without the subjects’ consent. As the site gained notoriety as a destination for revenge porn — and, in 2014, faced legal challenges — Moore embraced his public image as a scumbag. According to The Guardian, he boasted about being “a professional life ruiner” and compared himself to Charles Manson, while he told a Village Voice reporter that he responded to Facebook banning his site “with a picture of his dick.” But until the FBI began investigating the site, no one knew that Moore was actually relying on a hacker to provide him with much of the site’s material.

That hacker was Charlie Evens, who was investigated along with Moore in 2014. In 2015, Evens told CNN that he met Moore by hacking his email at random; Moore later reached out to him with a proposition. He didn’t know that soon, he would be sucked fully into Moore’s universe — or how deeply he would come to regret it after the fact.

How did Charlie Evens meet Hunter Moore?

According to The L.A. Times, Moore and Evens first began working together on Oct. 27, 2011, presumably not long after Evens hacked into Moore’s email account. Evens would have been around 21 at that time.

Moore asked Evens to hack as many Google and Yahoo email accounts as possible — in search, of course, of nudes — in exchange for cash. The subsequent indictment of the two men states that Moore “sent to defendant Evens an e-mail stating that he is employing defendant Evens and instructing defendant Evens to use an anonymous PayPal account to avoid detection of their scheme and connection to each other.”

As Evens told CNN, the payments he received from Moore weren’t huge: “It’s just scary how quickly I would drop my morals for so little. How much those women were worth, it was like $500 a week, $1,000 a week. It was just pay.” But as he also explained, he wasn’t doing well at the time that Moore made his offer: “The job would mean money. I was in a bad place. Just out of rehab. Staying at home for about eight months. I got fired from my job for drinking.”

Evens told CNN the scheme lasted for around four months, though he didn’t explain why he stopped working for Moore.

Did Charlie Evens go to jail?

Both Moore and Evens were arrested in January of 2014 and charged with conspiracy, aggravated identity theft, and unauthorized access to a protected computer to obtain information. At first, Evens pled not guilty, but by that July, according to The L.A. Times, he had reached a deal with prosecutors to plead guilty to identity theft and computer hacking. He was sentenced to 25 months in prison, 20 hours of community service, and ordered to pay a $2,000 fine.

If his CNN interview, given around this time, is any indication, Evens was haunted by what he’d done with and for Moore. “Every day [I struggle with] what kind of man I want to be and I just do the work,” he told the network. “I’m telling you all these clichés, but they’re clichés for a reason. I talk to my sponsor a lot. How I’m going to make amends to all these women. … Nothing I can say is going to be enough.”

Where is Charlie Evens now?

Since being released from prison in November, 2017, Evens has unsurprisingly maintained a low profile. The Cinemaholic reports that he currently lives in Studio City, California, and works in sales.