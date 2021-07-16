After a first season was met by rave reviews in 2019, acclaimed Channel 4 sitcom This Way Up has returned for a second series. The comedy-drama follows Irish sisters Áine (Aisling Bea) and Shona (Sharon Horgan) as they navigate life in London in the wake of the Áine’s nervous breakdown.

In addition to the show’s hilariously relatable plot lines and characters, This Way Up also features some pretty impressive filming locations – the stunning home featured in the opening episode of season two being a particular highlight. If you’re keen to discover more about the gorgeous property, here’s everything to know about the filming spot.

During the first episode of series two, Shona is shown settling into the super sleek home of her fiancé Vish while he’s away on business in New York City. In real life, the house can be found in the village of Speldhurst in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, and was designed by the leading London-based architect practice and construction company, Architecturall.

A description of the home reveals the property is nestled within the “confines of a large Victorian herb garden,” and balances “the historical importance” of the property with stunning contemporary design.

Unfortunately, the home is not currently available for purchase, rent, or overnight stays. However, the property is available for film and television shoots.

In addition to Tunbridge Wells, other filming locations used to set the stage in This Way Up season two include spots around the city of London, where the majority of the story takes place. Elsewhere, the surrounding areas of Rochester Cathedral in Kent were used as a backdrop of several scenes.

Per The Cinemaholic, filming of the new series began in January 2021 and is thought to have wrapped up towards the end of February. As Radio Times reports, series creator Aisling Bea, who also stars as Áine in the show, previously revealed that she found filming during a worldwide pandemic “odd as hell.”

Sharon Horgan, who plays Shona (and also produces the show through her company Merman Productions) agreed. “It’s been a really tough, strange old year. We know we’re lucky to be back working at all but especially lucky to be working again on This Way Up.”

In an Instagram post shared to mark the end of filming season two, Bea also said the experience of making a TV show in a national winter lockdown was “terribly hard,” both “physically” and “emotionally.”

This Way Up series two currently airs on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on Channel and is available to stream in its entirety on All 4.