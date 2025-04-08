For a while there, it seemed like the girls’ trip featured on The White Lotus Season 3 would end very badly. But through all the passive aggressive jabs and outright insults thrown across the dinner table, Laurie (Carrie Coon), Kate (Leslie Bibb), and Jaclyn (Michelle Monaghan) managed to beat the odds — not only surviving the show’s deadliest vacation yet, but leaving Thailand an intact friend group, even closer than they arrived.

After the devastating finale, viewers found solace in celebrating the trio’s reconciliation, spearheaded by fan-favorite Laurie.

An Emmy-Worthy Monologue

To recap: During their last dinner in Thailand, Jaclyn and Kate seemed keen to gloss over the week’s low points. But Laurie was surprisingly honest about her time in paradise.

“If I’m being honest, all week I’ve just been so sad,” she said. “I just feel like my expectations were too high. Or, I just feel like, as you get older, you have to justify your life, you know? And your choices. And when I’m with you guys it’s just so, like, transparent what my choices were. And my mistakes.”

Laurie went on to explain that she has no belief system — having looked one for in work, and love, and motherhood. “But I had this epiphany today,” she said. “I don’t need religion or God to give my life meaning. Because time gives it meaning.”

She went on, addressing their shared history. “We started this life together. I mean, we’re going through it apart, but we’re still together. And I look at you guys, and it feels meaningful,” she said. “I can’t explain it, but even when we’re sitting around the pool talking about whatever inane sh*t, it still feels very f*cking deep.”

Fabio Lovino/HBO

Laurie then told her friends exactly what they needed to hear most. To Jaclyn: “I’m glad you have a beautiful face.” And to Kate: “I’m glad that you have a beautiful life.” She concluded, “And I’m just happy to be at the table.”

The beautiful monologue had viewers feeling emotional — and many on X (formerly Twitter) predicting that it might win Coon an Emmy.

Laurie’s words “broke and healed me all at once,” one fan said. “Many hoped for this and are happy to have seen it come to pass,” another wrote of the “devastating and revelatory” monologue.

As a viewer put it of the trio’s relationship: “All that yapping and all that sh*t talking, but at the end of the day… those are her GIRLS!!!! From the beginning until the very end!”

For some, the monologue instantly became an all-time great White Lotus moment. (To that end... all-stars season when?)

Her Athletic Exit

If Laurie’s monologue had fans in tears, her swift escape from the shooting the next morning had them laughing out loud. “Hell of a first step and breakaway speed,” one viewer pointed out of Laurie’s track skills. “Can’t teach that.”

“Laurie ran off with her new lease on life so fast,” joked another.

Fabio Lovino/HBO

Her blink-and-you-miss-it speed wasn’t a specific direction, Coon revealed in an interview with Variety.

“Look, I’m an American and I’m a New Yorker, and if you think I don’t know where the exits are in any building I’m in, then you’re not paying attention to the news,” she said. “I thought, what would a person do? A person would f*cking run, would book it, and I’m fast.”