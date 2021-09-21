Whitney Rose's Revamped Skincare Line Has A Personal Backstory

The drama’s just beginning in the second season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. And amid all of the excitement (Jen Shah’s arrest, anyone?), one of its stars and her skincare line are going through major transformations. Okay, it’s not quite as riveting as the drama between Shah, Meredith Marks, Lisa Barlow, and Heather Gay, but it is a development worthy of being the subject of Whitney Rose’s Season 2 tagline.

Rose, who’s the founder of Iris + Beau, is rebranding as Wild Rose Beauty. In light of the news, she continues to praise the positive effects her skincare products have had on her visage. As she shared a makeup-free picture of her face during the Season 2 premiere of RHOSLC, Rose revealed her reason for launching the skincare line: “I started Iris + Beau over four years ago because, believe it or not, I have very bad skin,” she began. “And I started going to the health food store and [found] ingredients that were working for me, and I’d combine them all together and make my own skin oils. I love this idea of having something I created.”

Rose loved the idea (and products) of Iris + Beau but ultimately decided to rebrand the company into what will now be known as Wild Rose Beauty. “I got my first iteration of my rebrand. ’Cause, you know, I’m going from Iris + Beau to Wild Rose Beauty,” she said. The revamped name was inspired by the notion of what a wild rose actually is. It “doesn’t know any bounds,” she added.

While her skincare products have improved the texture of her face, Rose once admitted to Bravo that she’s had “everything” when it comes to cosmetic procedures. “I have Botox, filler in my lips,” she said during Part 1 of the Season 1 RHOSLC reunion. The former Mormon also added that her breasts, albeit natural, were “higher.” And in June, Rose told fans on Instagram about her “mommy makeover,” which involved post-partum plastic surgery.

“I was blessed to bring two beautiful babies into this world and I am so proud of my body and how hard it worked to get Bobbie and Brooks here. Women are bad*sses!” The reality star went on to write that even with hard work to get her core muscles back to how they were pre-pregnancy, it was impossible due to having a condition called diastasis recti (abdominal separation). “Even though the separation bugged me and I knew I had hernias from it, I was so scared to get it fixed... until I met Dr. Howland,” she said.

Now, with Rose’s rebrand, she’s on a mission to help others find their best skin with proper nourishment and hydration. The self-dubbed “skin enthusiast” once told Page Six that she tried a worm facial in Bali, and she seems to have gone through an arduous path to find what works to obtain luminous skin.

“Seeing women glow is the most satisfying thing for me because it is a women-led company,” she told the outlet. “You can only cover up with makeup so much, so I feel like when we’re comfortable in our own skin, it shows. And I love that.”

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.