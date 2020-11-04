Kim Kardashian's Election Day Retweet Hints She Didn't Vote For Kanye West

The Kardashians are used to putting it all out there, but when it comes to politics, one member of the family is keeping her cards close to her chest. Kim Kardashian has not publicly supported any candidate in the 2020 U.S. presidential election, despite the fact that her husband, Kanye West, is running as a third-party candidate. She has, however, emphasized the importance of voting, leading fans to wonder who Kardashian voted for. While the star has not confirmed which candidate received her vote this year, there are some clues from social media to indicate that she didn't support West's campaign.

On Election Day, Kardashian retweeted Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris' message about people's right to vote. "Don’t allow anything to come between you and your vote," the senator wrote. "If you have any questions or concerns about voting, reach out to our voter hotline.1 (833) 336-8683." Shortly thereafter, Kardashian shared her own photo on Twitter showing off her voting sticker. "I VOTED!!!! Did you?!?!" she wrote, before reminding voters to stay in line at the polls today. "If you are in line when the hours of operation close at the polls, they are required to stay open and allow you to vote, so do not get out of line."

Additionally, some of Kardashian's Twitter likes indicate that she may not have voted for her husband. Aside from also retweeting Harris' voting rights post, she also liked a tweet from Kid Cudi, who wrote, "Vote for Biden if you a real one." These signs indicate that she voted for democratic candidate Joe Biden and his VP pick, Harris, to win the election, rather than supporting West.

However, even if Kardashian didn't vote for her husband, there's someone in the family who did: West himself. The rapper took to Twitter to announce that he was voting for himself as expected, which marks his first time voting in a U.S. presidential election. However, according to the New York Times, West was forced to write his own name, as he's registered to vote in Wyoming, where he didn't make the official ballot.