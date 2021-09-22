Alice Levine’s New Show Would Make Even Louis Theroux Blush

Alice Levine has been booked and busy. From hosting the brilliantly successful podcast, My Dad Wrote a Porno since its inception in 2015, to co-hosting The Circle alongside Maya Jama, and swapping Radio 1 for Radio 4, Levine’s career has gone from strength to strength. Next up she’s working on a very racy documentary, executive produced by documentary-maker Louis Theroux.

Titled Sex Actually With Alice Levine, the series is an exploration of modern sexuality, going “under Britain's bedsheets to find out what turns the nation on,” per the C4 synopsis. That translates to her getting “up close and personal” with very intimate situations as she explores the lives and exploits of a number of individuals who monetise their personal lives through webcams. (Cue a montage of Levine raising her eyebrows, looking away, or burying her face in clearly very awkward situations.) Watching her delve so deep into the private-made-public lives of others, you can’t help but wonder: what is her relationship status? And who is Alice Levine dating?

I have reached out to her team for comment, but as it stands we simply don’t know. The Nottingham-born presenter was previously linked with Life in Film guitarist and singer Edward Ibbotson, whom she referred to as “her other half” in an interview with the Telegraph in 2014. However, she hasn’t spoken about her relationship since and doesn’t have pictures of or with Ibbotson on her Instagram.

Per the 2014 interview, the couple lived together at the time, with friends, and Ibbotson was working as a chef at “a place on Chatsworth Road called The Convenience, which is the converted public lavatories,” said Levine. (Alongside being a chef, Ibbotson was part of the indie rock band between 2010 and 2017. The group released two EPs and one studio album.)

Speaking to iNews, Levine revealed she has always had quite an aversion to fame, and prefers to keep her private life just so. “You think you want to know, but you’d be really quite underwhelmed, there’s not an awful lot to know,” she said.

“No matter what your job is, people like to be able to close the door – you wouldn’t want to be sat in the boardroom in your pyjamas the way you are when you’re watching TV, and you wouldn’t want the things you talk about with your partner to be on the pinboard at work. I have a job that is partly public facing, but I do feel lucky that I have a private life, not everybody is afforded that.” Take from that what you will.

Watch Sex Actually With Alice Levine on Channel 4 from Wednesday, September 22 at 10 p.m.