Graham Norton Just Married His Partner In A Star-Studded Ceremony

On Saturday July 9, Graham Norton got married at Bantry House, a stately home in West Cork, Ireland. The venue, which overlooks the picturesque Bantry Bay, welcomed several guests including Scottish singer Lulu, TikTok dance group Cairde, and drag queen Panti Bliss, according to The Mirror. But who is the presenter’s new husband?

Norton has kept the identity of his mystery man extremely private, it isn’t publicly known who he is. However, their wedding was hard to hide, with some locals getting a few glimpses here and there of the venue. “We knew Bantry House was closed for a private event, it was pretty common knowledge that it was a party for Graham and that this was to do with his marriage,” a resident told local publication Cork Beo, adding that “there’s been a big buzz around Bantry. We could hear all the music from Bantry House on Saturday night – they certainly got the weather for it!” Some of the wedding guests also shared a tiny bit of the atmosphere on social media, with singer Lulu posting a couple of glimpses on Instagram and Panti Bliss (AKA Rory O’Neill) tweeting from West Cork.

While we may not know who Norton’s husband is, the presenter has been relatively open about his previous relationships. In 1996, Norton dated American Scott Michaels before they split in 2000. From the early-to-mid noughties, Norton was in a five-year relationship with Kristian Seeber, AKA drag queen Tina Burner. After they broke up in 2006, the TV host dated Trevor Patterson from 2010 to 2013, before moving on with music marketing consultant Andrew Smith. They eventually parted ways in 2015.

Norton was rumoured to be dating a crew member from The Graham Norton Show in 2018, but around the same time, he spoke of wanting to live a single life. “You have your own rules as you get older,” Norton said on Katie Couric’s podcast Next Question. “I would prefer to live alone for the rest of my life rather than live with towels that were folded incorrectly.”