The South American power couple J Balvin and Valentina Ferrer are poised to make a splash on the red carpet at the MTV VMAs, where the Colombian singer who has been dubbed the “Prince of Reggaeton” will be performing on Aug. 28. The couple have been dating since 2018 and expanded their family in June 2021. You might recognize the Argentinian Ferrer from her modeling career, music video appearances, and as an actor — or maybe just from her stylish red carpet appearances on the arm of Balvin.

Balvin and Ferrer first met in 2017 on the set of his music video for the song “Sigo Extrañándote” and made their debut as a couple a year later on the 2018 New York Fashion Week red carpet. Ferrer is a model who first broke out onto the scene when she represented Argentina at the Miss Universe pageant in 2014. While she didn’t take home the crown, she did place in the Top 10 — something an Argentinian woman hadn’t done in 30 years.

Despite her successes, she never planned on becoming a model. “After studying physical education in Buenos Aires, when I was 20 years old I went with my friends on a vacation to Miami,” she told Ponte Bella via People. “That's where Erin Lucas, who was the director back then of Elite Model Management, saw me and asked me if I wanted to be a model.” Her career began modestly at Miami Swim Week, for which she took home only $100.

Working in modeling allowed her to be adjacent to fashion, one of her passions. “I love heels, I'm super tall, but if it was up to me I would wear heels all the time,” she said. “I love Balenciaga, purses and boots, they go very much with my style.” But when she’s not walking the catwalk, she prefers a tomboy look or oversized clothing, maxing out on comfort.

Ferrer caught the acting bug after appearing in J Balvin’s music video, appearing on Betty en NY in 2019, a Telemundo series adapted from Ugly Betty. “It's a comical series and I love comedy, laughing at myself,” she said of her role on the series. “I play myself so that's the best part. I used my own name and everything. It was very interesting and fun.”

The pair welcomed a child in 2021, a son named Rio. He was born on June 27. The new parents have been careful not to share their baby’s face on social media, instead finding unique ways to express their happiness as a family.

After the baby’s birth, Balvin simply tweeted “Querido Rio,” meaning “My dearest Rio.” Since then, baby Rio has graced his Instagram feed quite a bit, showing the high points of fatherhood often. Balvin has expressed that he hopes to be Rio’s best friend, though he’s also nervous about being responsible for another life. “We know life is so challenging that sometimes you feel that you cannot put up with yourself and how [are] you going to help your kid be stronger, better than you?” he told Entertainment Tonight.

Ferrer initially confirmed her pregnancy to Vogue Mexico, telling the publication that she “did the pregnancy test in the bathroom with my dog to not be alone. I did three tests in a row because I couldn't believe it.” Balvin also didn’t believe that she was expecting at first. “He froze. He was happy, but it was like a call from Zoom that does not work when the WiFi crashes. He stayed frozen,” she joked about her partner’s reaction. “I told him in person, but that's how he reacted.”

Balvin and Ferrer haven’t talked openly about any plans for marriage or having more kids — for now, the couple seems content with life just the way it is.