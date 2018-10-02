Fans of Fresh Meat, Bad Education, and Travels With My Father are familiar with the charms of a certain English comedian and presenter, but who is Jack Whitehall dating? And who is Roxy Horner?

Let’s start at the beginning. Whitehall famously dated Crazy Rich Asians star Gemma Chan for six years, but they parted ways in 2017 according to The Sun. An insider told the paper at the time that the two remained friends, but ultimately had to break up due to "hectic schedules." Chan moved on with Mamma Mia! star Dominic Cooper per the Daily Mail, and Whitehall was romantically linked to Dua Lipa, Kirsty Gallacher, Kate Beckinsale, and even Paris Hilton, though nothing was ever officially confirmed.

Then, in Feb. 2020, it was reported that Whitehall had apparently joined exclusive dating app Raya. The Sun has reported that the BRITs host had an account on the app, which you can only join after being nominated to by a fellow member. Enter model Roxy Horner.

Whitehall and the Essex model started dating just before the pandemic hit, and went straight into lockdown together. Speaking on the Couples Quarantine podcast, he said: “Weirdly that was quite nice because we spent a lot of time together and it accelerates the relationship in a way.” Whether or not they met on Raya is unknown, though both were rumoured to be on the dating app.

The 29-year-old model made her modelling debut in British Vogue at just 17, and has featured in campaigns for the like of Boohoo, Superdry, and Boux Avenue. Before dating Whitehall, Horner was linked to Joey Essex, Jake Bugg, and Leonardo Di Caprio.

Avid watchers of the BRITs will be wondering why she didn’t attend the ceremony. Her Instagram suggests she might be in hospital. “Currently sitting in hospital not knowing to laugh or cry every 5 mins but I’m going to choose to try and laugh because life is too damn short,” she wrote. "Screw auto immune diseases though!"

The couple seem thoroughly loved up, sharing rather cute insights into their relationship on Instagram, including a rather romantic Valentine’s Day post in the Maldives, intimate party snaps, and pretty epic Halloween costumes, too.