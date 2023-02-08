In Vanderpump Rules Season 10, viewers officially meet James Kennedy’s girlfriend, Ally Lewber, whom Bravo describes as “sweet, optimistic, and ambitious.” More importantly, she’s “patient enough to put up with James’ many eccentricities.” In the new season’s first look, James even describes Ally as “the one,” adding that he’s “going to put some babies in there someday.” That’s not to say the DJ won’t test her patience this season, as a surprise revelation about James’ past leads her to question whether she can really trust her boyfriend. Not to worry though, James and Ally are still together, post-filming.

“Obviously, I just like to keep things very organic with my relationship with Ally, so I just wanted it to be as normal as it could be. ’Cause this is kind of an un-normal game,” he told Entertainment Tonight at the July 9 opening of Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval’s new hotspot, Schwartz & Sandy’s, “It’s been good, though. She’s been doing really well!”

The timeline of their relationship will make some waves, too: James began dating Ally shortly after he and VPR co-star Raquel Leviss, ended their engagement in early December 2021. As he revealed on Lala Kent’s Give Them Lala podcast in February 2022, James and Ally, whose friends are fans of the show, met at one of Sandoval’s concerts in Agoura Hills, California, the previous month. The couple went Instagram official following a March vacation to Tulum, and they made their red carpet debut later the same month at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

After Ally, 27, spent the summer traveling with James to his various DJ gigs across the country, she joined Pump Rules as a friend for Season 10. Though fans will learn more about her on the show, the newbie has already shared plenty about herself online. According to her personal website, Ally is a Los Angeles-based spiritual astrologer, model, and entertainment industry professional. “I started my astrology journey after finding myself fascinated by the cosmic universe and how our aligning stars can dictate our current seasons and future,” she wrote. “I’m dedicated to empowering those around me and sharing my knowledge. There is power in astrology and my mission is to use it to assist you on your journey.”

The Ohio native started out on a very different career path though. According to Ally’s LinkedIn, she graduated from Nashville’s Belmont University in 2018, and following a string of internships in TV and film production and public relations, she began working as an entertainment journalist. Ally held a job as a staff writer for The Hollywood Gossip, and then transitioned to a gig as an on-air host for AfterBuzz TV. In June 2021, she also took a position as a front desk host at the exclusive Soho House club in Los Angeles.

She’s no stranger to reality TV, either. From 2014 to 2015, Ally appeared in two seasons of a Dayton, Ohio, show called The Valley, which aired on the CW affiliate WBDT-TV, and Variety described it as following six local high school graduates over the summer “as they make the transition to adulthood.” Now that Ally is well into her 20s, only time will tell exactly how much has changed since then.