Katarina Johnson-Thompson Is Dating A Fellow Olympian

Team GB heptathlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson is focused on snapping up a medal at this year’s Tokyo Olympics, especially after bouncing back from a ruptured Achilles back in 2020. “I’m pushing every day to still achieve my targets,” said the sports star, who won gold at the World Championships in 2019. However, like most athletes this past year, Johnson-Thompson’s Olympic dreams were put on pause due to the pandemic, but she has reportedly spent lockdown with her “lockdown love” in Liverpool. The celebrated athlete has long been linked to a fellow athlete, but who is Katarina Johnson-Thompson dating?

Liverpudlian Johnson-Thompson has been in a relationship with British Olympic hurdler 29-year-old Andrew Pozzi since 2018. The super-fit couple both have an impressive track record in the sport, and as of March 2021, Pozzi was the current indoor World Champion at 60 metres hurdles.

Back in 2020, Vogue confirmed that Johnson-Thompson had spent lockdown in a new house she bought in her hometown of Liverpool, with boyfriend Pozzi and their two dogs. The athlete — who is best friends with fellow Scouser Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer — reflected to the magazine, she said: “I’m back in the place where it all started for me, but in completely different circumstances.”

Pre-pandemic, the sporting couple had spoken about being in a long-distance relationship, with Johnson-Thompson moving to Mountpellier, South of France “for a fresh start”, and Pozzi training in Italy.

Speaking to The Express in June 2019, the athlete said she made the relationship work with “a better level of organisation.”

"Whenever you live away and you have family, friends, loved ones or relationships in other countries, it requires a better level of organisation,” she explained.

"I would say that does not come naturally to me, but since I have been out here, I have had to work a lot harder,” she added. "One of the benefits of what we do is that we end up attending a lot of the same competitions and are in the same place for several days.”

With the Tokyo Olympics edging ever closer this month, both athletes seem to have their heads and hearts in the upcoming competition. Johnson-Thompson’s Instagram page is full of action shots from her intense training and competing schedule, and Pozzi’s page is similarly full of intense workout shots. And yet, the athletes still made sure to post their relationship. Johnson-Thompson shared snaps of Pozzi during his birthday in May this year and in a mirror selfie post, the athlete paid tribute to her “lockdown love.”