You've Definitely Seen Viscount Edmund Bridgerton Before

The hotly anticipated second chapter of Netflix’s Bridgerton is finally here, a string of new faces have joined the show, including the likes of Simone Ashley, among others. But, who is Rupert Evans, the actor who plays Edmund Bridgerton? Here’s everything you need to know about the Bridgerton newbie.

Rupert Evans is a British actor from Staffordshire, near Stoke-On-Trent. His love of acting began at an early age and he eventually studied his craft at the Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art in London, graduating in 2001. As noted on Evans’ official portfolio, the actor has an impressive string of film, television and theatre credits to his name. Most notably Amazon’s The Man in the High Castle and the Charmed reboot, where he plays the charming and somewhat mysterious Harry Greenwood.

Evans’ latest role can be enjoyed in the sophomore season of Netflix’s Bridgerton. Per Deadline, he plays the Bridgerton siblings’ late father, Edmund, who is described as a loving and devoted husband. The second season of the Netflix hit is based on the second book from Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton series The Viscount Who Loved Me, and focuses on Anthony Bridgerton’s search for true love.

Evans previously confirmed his portrayal of the Bridgerton family patriarch on social media with a caption that read, “If it’s in Deadline then it’s happening.”

Following the debut of season two, many fans were quick to express their excitement over the Charmed star’s appearance in the streaming hit. “Rupert, oh my God, I’ve seen you in Charmed, and you’re so brilliant. I just know you did Edmund Bridgerton justice.” wrote one excited fan on Twitter.

Meanwhile, others had nothing but praise for the actor’s Bridgerton makeover. “Rupert Evans still looks damn good with sideburns and a cravat,” one fan penned online.

In an interview with Yahoo!, Evans appeared to share fans’ excitement over his involvement in the new series, revealing that he really “wanted to be a part of it.”

“I love the idea of playing Edmund Bridgerton: the father, the patriarch of the family. He gets talked about a lot in season one, and that’s what really drew me to the role. I get to work with these wonderful actors and create this sort of real dynamic with the family,” the actor shared.

Bridgerton Season 2 is now available on Netflix.