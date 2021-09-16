Tyrone Mings’ Love Life Is A Bit Of A Mystery

England centre-Back Tyrone Mings is back in the public eye thanks to the World Cup qualifiers, but is there someone cheering him on from the sidelines?

Even after some serious scouring of the depths of his Instagram, it’s pretty much impossible to find out anything on Tyrone Ming’s dating life. There’s not a hint of a partner on his page and he has never mentioned one in any interview he’s ever done, or been photographed on a date. It’s safe to say Mings is very focused on his football.

That isn’t to say Mings hasn’t had an interesting life outside of the sport. Before becoming a professional footballer, he worked in a pub and as a mortgage advisor in London & Country’s Bath office. Off the pitch Mings is very private, apart from when it comes to his business ventures. The footballer is involved in an interior design company in Bournemouth called KTM Design which he set up with friend Katie Thomas, a childhood friend from his hometown Bath. He also runs a football academy which delivers weekly sessions to children aged 6-16 in the South West and Midlands areas.

While Mings is not known for showing off his relationships on the gram he is known for championing mental health. In 2020, Mings teamed up with Prince William for #HeadsUp, a campaign to help normalise conversations about mental health. He also opened up about his mindset during the Euros earlier this year in an interview with The Sun. He told the publication: “I was probably the only name on the teamsheet that people thought: ‘Not sure about him.’ And that was something I had to overcome. When 90-95% of your country are having doubts over you, it’s very difficult to stop this intruding on your own thoughts. So I did a lot of work on that with my psychologist. It was hard. I didn’t really sleep very well before that first game.”

Back on the pitch, Mings has an impressive career, having won the 2019 EFL Championship Winner, 2019/20 EFL Cup Runner-Up and 2014 Championship Player of the Month for September. As well as being involved in the UEFA Euro 2021, Mings has also made 14 appearances for the England squad since receiving his first call up to the senior England squad in August 2019.

As for his dating life, maybe all will be revealed this season as we see more of Mings in the World Cup qualifiers.