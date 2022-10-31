Big Mouth is back on Netflix — with some big changes. In fact, the series itself is all about changes, being that it chronicles the problems of pubescent life. But many would argue that there’s no bigger change than the addition of a child, which is exactly what Season 6 brought for hormone monsters Connie (Maya Rudolph) and Maury (Nick Kroll). The two gave birth to the hormone baby, Montel, voiced by comedian Cole Escola.

The reason audiences might recognize Escola’s voice is because of their extensive work in comedy. The 35-year-old’s resume is highlighted by At Home with Amy Sedaris, ZIWE, Search Party, The Other Two, and Hacks. Their introduction to Big Mouth isn’t their first experience with voice acting, they also voiced a recurring character on Netflix’s Tuca & Bertie.

Escola’s non-binary newborn creature was teased at the end of Season 1 of Human Resources when Connie impregnated Maury. Montel finally made their appearance in Big Mouth when they were expelled from Maury’s body, directly into Connie’s chest.

Like Montel, Escola is also non-binary. In an interview with Wussy magazine, Escola explained that they’ve “always felt non-binary,” but their decision to disclose that was less of a coming out and more of a clarification. “It was more just that I was getting tired of people asking me questions like ‘Why do you play females so much?’ as if that was the end, rather than the means, to tell a story.”

However, Escola’s qualifications for the role go beyond their gender identity. In an interview with W Magazine, Escola explained that they gravitate toward “avant-garde, dysfunctional characters.” They have “no formula” to their creative process, which probably bodes well when trying to keep up with the zaniness of Big Mouth.

Their journey to the Netflix series has been a long time coming. They first got their start on YouTube, performing as outlandish characters like Joyce Conner, a desperate New Yorker struggling in a heatwave. “I just love melodrama, and I love heightened storylines and dialogue, but still real performances,” they told Wussy. “Just because the things they’re saying are ridiculous—like ‘don’t let’s ask for the moon. We have the stars’—it’s still Bette Davis, one of the greatest actresses of all time saying it and it’s still connected and real.” In the same interview, Escola also mentioned working they’re developing on their own animated show in collaboration with the Big Mouth team. It’s unclear what exactly that new series will be, but it sounds like their role in the Big Mouth universe already paying off.