The debut season of The Golden Bachelorette began on a bittersweet note. “I feel incredibly happy right now — like, happier than I’ve felt in a really, really long time,” Joan Vassos declared.

The 61-year-old mom and grandma was also thinking about her late husband, John, who passed away in 2021. “I don’t know if you can have two great loves in one lifetime. But I’m hoping.”

The pair met in their early 20s, and Joan spoke about their “joyous” life together. “When you walked into a room, John made you feel like you were the only person there with him,” she said. “He just had this knack. He just made life fun. He made me feel visible every day.”

After the “best 33 years ever,” John died of pancreatic cancer. She recalled seeing a hawk pass by their window after his passing, and saw two of them flying above as she filmed her Golden Bachelorette introduction — a positive sign for the journey ahead.

Here’s a recap of Joan’s Golden Bachelorette premiere, including who went home on Night 1.

Meet Joan’s Men

There were several standout entrances during the Sept. 18 premiere, including Pascal Ibgui, whose charm and “very sexy accent” made for a memorable first arrival.

Disney/Gilles Mingasson

Gary Levingston immediately pulled Joan in for dancing, while Gregg Lassen gifted her a beach souvenir from his home in Florida. “I work for sand dollars,” he said. “It’s my euphemistic way to say I’m retired.”

Jack Lencioni serenaded Joan with Frank Sinatra’s “My Way,” and Bachelorette winner Kelsey Anderson surprised Joan by stopping by to formally introduce her dad, Mark, hoping he might have the same success she did.

Disney/Gilles Mingasson

Mansion Antics Ensued

After meeting all the guys, Joan got to spend quality time with them around Bachelor Mansion. Jordan Heller brought enough pickleball paddles for everyone to get in on an impromptu game, and Jack took a riveting tour around the mansion. “It’s the coolest place,” he said. “I can’t wait to jump in the pool. You do go in the pool, right?”

Later, at the end of the episode, a promo will prove that Jack does get his splash on this season. A castmate claims, “I feel like Jack is just here for the cannonballs,” as if it’s a real-life version of I Think You Should Leave’s viral “I feel like you’re just here for the zipline” sketch. Anyway, let the man cannonball!

Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

Back to Night 1, Jack also cooked a meal for Joan, much to her delight. Even castmate Chock Chapple was wooed by the delicious aroma. “Joan, do me a favor — there’s a couple of these other guys who you might not give a rose,” he told the camera. “But let’s keep Jack in the game because I’m a big, hungry guy.”

Joan’s First Rose Went To...

Ultimately, Joan gave her First Impression Rose to Keith Gordon. “This journey is scary, and you just made me feel safe. You had this calm voice, and you’re just like this big teddy bear kind of guy,” she told Keith before the pair kissed.

Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

Here’s Who Left The Golden Bachelorette

The whole group watched video messages from their loved ones back home.

Then came time for the season’s first rose ceremony. Joan reluctantly said goodbye to Bill Hernandez, David Huff, Ken O’Brien, Pablo Gonzalez-Juana, Ralph “RJ” Johnson, and Thomas Haughney.