There's been a number of reports over the few months that Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes would be leaving This Morning to be replaced by Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary. The husband and wife presenting team have been a firm fixture on the show for 14 years but some viewers think their days are numbered. So, here is everything we know so far about Holmes and Langsford leaving This Morning.

It was the Mirror that first reported that Langsford and Holmes were in danger of being let go. In September 2020, the publication alleged that two names put forward for their replacement were Ore Oduba and Rochelle Humes. Since then, The Sun has also picked up on the story. A source told the publication, "One possibility is to keep the couple on as regular holiday cover but lose their regular Friday slot."

The latest reports suggest that Allison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary will be taking over the reigns. The pair have previously hosted together as stand-in presenters and The Mirror has said "bosses have been hugely impressed by their chemistry."

Crafty fans of the show have already tried to get an answer out of Hammond about her rumoured new gig. On Saturday, Hammond was providing hilarious commentary on Strictly Come Dancing on Twitter when one fan asked, “Is it true what I'm seeing about Eamonn and Ruth?" She remained tight lipped, however.

The news is yet to be confirmed by ITV and when I reached out a spokesperson for This Morning told me: “We have a stellar presenting line up on This Morning in Holly and Phillip and Eamonn and Ruth. Any additions to this line up will be announced in due course."