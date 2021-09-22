The BBC will be releasing a documentary about the late Prince Philip tonight (September 22), featuring interviews with several royal family members discussing their memories of him.

Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers features interviews with Prince Charles, his wife the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William, Prince Harry, Lady Louise Windsor, Zara Tindall, Prince Edward, Princess Anne, Princess Eugenie, and – controversially – Prince Andrew. However, the Queen herself is noticeably absent from the documentary.

There are many possible reasons why the Queen did not partake in the documentary, including that it may have been too sad for her to talk about the life and death of her partner of over 70 years.

In general, the Queen does not tend to partake in documentaries or films about the royal family. She is usually only seen during public events and state speeches. In fact, in January this year, The Times reported that “the Queen regretted giving the BBC behind-the-scenes access” for the 1969 documentary film Royal Family. She requested it never be broadcast again, and it has been locked away since.

Despite not taking part in Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers, the Queen is not completely missing, as the other members of the family tell a number of stories relating to her, with Prince Harry even doing a tongue-in-cheek impression of his grandmother. The film also uses archive footage and voiceovers of her previous speeches so it feels like the Queen is there in spirit.

The documentary was originally commissioned to celebrate Prince Philip’s 100th birthday, but when he passed away in April, the broadcaster changed course.

The BBC said: “The documentary-makers have been inside Buckingham Palace to meet the duke’s long-serving staff and to capture his study, private office and library, exactly as they were during his seven decades at the heart of royal life.

“There are poignant recollections, plenty of humour and numerous fresh insights into the character and legacy of this royal pioneer.”