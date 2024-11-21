The Wicked movies are giving fans a longer intermission than any Broadway show: an entire year. Back in 2022, director Jon M. Chu announced that the long-awaited film adaptation of the beloved Broadway show would be split into two movies, with Part 1 hitting theaters on Nov. 22 and Part 2 scheduled to premiere on Nov. 21, 2025.

Wicked Part 1 is receiving rave reviews from critics and fans, praising Cynthia Erivo’s moving performance as Elphaba and Ariana Grande’s comedic chops as Glinda. But naturally, the movie’s highs are making fans even more restless to watch the upcoming sequel.

Like Act 1 of the original musical, Wicked Part 1 ends with Elphaba fleeing Oz on her broomstick as she belts “Defying Gravity,” leaving the audience in tears. Luckily, it can help answer questions that particularly impatient fans may have.

Part 1 stays loyal to the source material without fail, so it’s safe to say the ending will remain the same, even if more creative risks are taken in Part 2 (like potential new songs). If you can’t bear to wait one more year, read on to find out how the Wicked stage musical ends.

Does Glinda Go With Elphaba?

Universal Pictures

As indicated in Part 1, Glinda does not end up following Elphaba. Instead, she’s positioned as the lead spokesperson of the Wizard (Jeff Goldblum) and deemed “Glinda the Good.” As a result, she’s forced to encourage the witch hunt to kill Elphaba while secretly missing her friend — and grappling with suspicions that Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey) is not in love with her after all.

What Happens To Boq & Nessarose?

Boq (Ethan Slater) and Nessarose’s (Marissa Bode) love story takes a bizarre turn in Part 2. In the musical, Elphaba secretly visits her sister, now the governor of Munchkinland, after the death of their father. She resents her older sister for never using her powers to help her. To heal their bond, Elphaba enchants her shoes to let her walk again, which makes Nessarose think Boq will truly love her. It does the opposite.

Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures

Boq feels encouraged to leave Nessarose, thinking she no longer needs him, and declares his love to Glinda. In a rage, Nessarose takes Elphaba’s Grimmerie and casts a spell to make him fall in love with her, which backfires and shrinks his heart. Begging her sister for help, Elphaba casts another spell to save Boq’s life and accidentally turns him into the Tin Man, which makes Boq flee out of outrage. Nessarose blames her sister once again for ruining her life.

Is The Wizard Elphaba’s Father?

Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures

After Elphaba “dies,” leaving behind just her witch’s hat and her late mother’s green elixir, Glinda confronts the Wizard with the elixir, which he recognizes as his. Glinda then realizes something even Elphaba never knew: the Wizard is Elphaba’s biological father, and the elixir he drank with her mother was the cause of her green skin.

Does Elphaba Actually Die?

Toward the end of Act 2, Elphaba dies after Dorothy pours a bucket of water, making her melt just like in The Wizard of Oz. But of course, that’s not enough to kill such a powerful witch — she just wanted to make Oz and Shiz University think it was.

Universal Pictures

In the musical, Fiyero opens a trap door where Elphaba is hiding, revealing that they staged her death. It’s unclear how the film will handle her fake death, but rest assured, Elphaba lives on in secret. The real mystery is whether Glinda secretly knows that her BFF is still alive, which is left up to interpretation in the musical.

Who Does Fiyero End Up With?

Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures

If his involvement in Elphaba’s death didn’t clue you in, Fiyero does indeed decide to run away with Elphaba and live in exile together. They staged the plan after Elphaba cast a spell that saved Fiyero’s life as he was being taken captive by guards. The spell did turn him into the Scarecrow, but still, they got their happily ever after — even if it did break Glinda’s heart in the process.

Where Is “For Good”?

Sadly, fans will have to wait until the end of Part 2 to finally hear Erivo and Grande belt out their powerhouse duet “For Good.” Tissues are essential.