Arlo Parks Has Just Been Nominated For The Mercury Prize

The 20-year-old British Indie wonder Arlo Parks has just been nominated for the Hyundai Mercury Prize. Parks, who released her debut studio album Collapsed in Sunbeams in January this year, has earned serious critical acclaim in the past few years — even featuring on Michelle Obama’s summer playlist.

In response to the Mercury nomination, Parks told NME, “It feels like a real moment for me. It’s a dream come true and I don’t say that lightly.”

The singer, whose music is known for its honest and authentic lyricism, continued, “It’s something I would watch when I was a kid. I’d be on the internet at 2 in the morning, checking who was shortlisted and now I’m here. It feels really wonderful.”

Parks has been nominated alongside the likes of Wolf Alice, grime rapper Ghetts, and electronic artist Hannah Peel. The Mercury Prize aims to recognise musical talent across the UK. Each year, they shortlist 12 “Albums of the Year” across multiple contemporary genres and crown one overall winner.

If you want to vibe along to Park’s chilled indie pop in person, you’re in luck. Parks is set to tour the UK in August, beginning with a set in Liverpool on the August 3, and ending in Brighton on the September 17. In between, she’ll be hopping around Britain’s biggest cities including London, Bristol, and Manchester (and making the occasional European detour along the way). Tickets are selling fast but check in here to see if there are any still available near you.

Parks will also be playing a few festivals this summer. On July 23 the “Collapsed in Sunbeams” singer shared the news that she had tested positive for COVID-19 and would have to reschedule a series of shows. Luckily, she still has other dates on the horizon. She’s performing at Boardmasters Festival on August 15 and Lost Village Festival in Lincolnshire, but sadly tickets for both are currently waitlisted. However, you can catch Parks at All Points East festival at Victoria Park. She’ll be playing on Saturday August 28 alongside other artists such as Jamie XX and Kano. You can buy tickets for the exuberant bonanza here.