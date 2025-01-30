At the 2024 Grammys, Beyoncé’s husband, Jay-Z, blasted Recording Academy voters for not giving his wife the show’s biggest prize, while accepting the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award. “She has more Grammys than anyone and never won Album of the Year,” he said during his speech. “So even by your own metrics, that doesn't work.”

Indeed, Beyoncé made history in 2023 by breaking the record for most Grammy wins of any artist, with 32 awards to her name. She will likely extend her streak as she leads the 2025 Grammy nominations with 11 nods, including Album of the Year for her genre-defying Cowboy Carter.

Her nominations this year also make Beyoncé the most Grammy-nominated artist in history, with 99 nods, in addition to Cowboy Carter becoming the Recording Academy’s most-nominated album of all time.

All this begs the question of whether Beyoncé will go to the 2025 Grammys to see if she finally snatches the top award.

Beyoncé Attendance Record

When Beyoncé goes to award shows, she tends not to announce her attendance in advance — even if she’s performing. In fact, she usually arrives later into the ceremony and skips the red carpet altogether, as evidenced when she missed one of her 2023 Grammy wins due to traffic. Instead, she sits back, enjoys the show, and greets celebrities who line up to meet her.

However, CBS aired a Grammys commercial on Jan. 26 that suggested she will be going to the ceremony. The ad listed Bey as one of the many stars who will attend the Grammys, alongside Benson Boone, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Charli xcx, Sabrina Carpenter, Taylor Swift, and a “very special guest” that has yet to be revealed.

Boone, Eilish, Roan, Charli, and Carpenter have already been confirmed as performers, but no official announcement has yet been made regarding Bey or Swift. If history repeats itself, don’t expect Bey to say anything ahead of time, but likely expect her to be in the building.

But What About Blue Ivy?

While Blue Ivy Carter is a Grammy-winning artist in her own right (yes, really), she’s not included as part of Cowboy Carter’s 11 nominations this year. That said, she might show up to the 2025 Grammys to support her mother.

Blue Ivy was onstage when Jay-Z called out Grammy voters, and took part in her mom’s recent Beyoncé Bowl performance during Netflix’s Christmas Day football game. Therefore, she might be by Bey’s side if she finally wins the big one.