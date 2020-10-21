Now that Clare Crawley has unceremoniously eliminated Brandon Goss from The Bachelorette, fans are campaigning for him to be on Bachelor in Paradise so that he can redeem himself — and continue to show off his devastatingly good looks. Though the realtor and model attempted to win over Clare during the second group date by telling her he applied for the show after learning she would be the lead, their conversation took an awkward turn when he was unable to explain why he was so interested in her.

"First of all, you're obviously absolutely gorgeous," Brandon said, flustered. "But other than that, to be honest, I don't really know anything about you. I know you're from Sacramento." When Clare fired back by asking if there was anything about her other than looks that interested him, Brandon continued, "I obviously don’t know you on a personal level, I don't know your history. You're just so beautiful and I wanted to get to know you."

Unfortunately, that answer wasn't good enough for Clare, who felt she was having more meaningful conversations with the other men and sent Brandon home on the spot. As Chris Harrison teased before the season began, Clare's decision to eliminate Brandon was a controversial one among fans, but there was one thing that everyone appeared to agree on: he is the perfect candidate for Bachelor in Paradise.

Obviously, it's too early to tell whether or not Brandon will be on the upcoming season of the franchise's summer spin-off, but if Paradise does work out in his favor, we'll likely have to wait until 2021 for the season to air. Harrison recently told StyleCaster that producers were planning to film Matt James' Bachelor season before even thinking about flying down to Mexico.

"Early on, we thought, 'Hey. If this only lasts a couple weeks, we could still cram The Bachelorette in all in and make it all work and push Bachelor in Paradise,'" the show's longtime host explained. "Quickly, we realized this is a much bigger problem and everything was going to have to take a back seat. ... We realized Bachelor in Paradise was just going to go away for the summer. Unfortunately. It was just a casualty of this pandemic." Instead, he continued, the plan was to film Matt's season and then "hopefully, knock on wood, next summer, things will open."

All that extra time will also help Brandon continue to win over Bachelorette fans on social media. On Oct. 21 — the day after his awkward elimination aired — he poked fun at it his exit on Instagram. "Never been good with homework," Brandon wrote on his Story, along with a laughing emoji, as a reference to his lack of knowledge about Clare pre-Bachelorette.

Brandon also reposted his brother's story about the incident — in which he joked that "apparently being beautiful isn't enough these days" — in order to prove that he could laugh about the whole situation. And while hasn't commented on whether or not he'd be interested in heading to Paradise just yet, there are plenty of shirtless photos on his Instagram account, which make a very compelling case for his casting. His good looks may not have impressed Clare, but it seems like Bachelorette fans are willing to overlook his cringe-worthy elimination to see him onscreen once more.