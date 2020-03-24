Why You May Be Waiting A While For Onward to Arrive on Disney+ UK

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, films that have recently come out or were due to be released continue to face an uncertain future. As a solution, many movie studios have decided to digitally distribute films, but what about Disney and Pixar? Both have had major releases this year, with Pixar debuting two original stories in Onward and Soul. But will Onward come to Disney+ UK, seeing as it hit cinemas before lockdown on March 6?

A spokesperson for Disney+ tells Bustle that Pixar's latest release will indeed be available on the platform earlier than planned. There's no word on a release date yet, as there are "operational complexities involved in the delivering the movie and making it available across multiple platforms on a global scale," but the streaming service is "working to broaden availability as quickly as [they] can."

As fan site Disney Plus Informer notes, this could be due to existing deals with Sky and other video-on-demand companies like Amazon and Apple. Onward is currently available to watch on Sky, Now TV, Amazon, and Apple TV for rent or purchase. “It’s possible that these companies secured the UK rights for the film until this summer when it was set to stream worldwide,” the site writes.

Onward is currently available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S., but while UK viewers may have a while to wait there's plenty of content to enjoy in the meantime, including The Mandalorian, a live action re-telling of The Lady and the Tramp, docu-series The World According to Jeff Goldblum, and over 600 episodes of The Simpsons.

You can stream Disney+ through Amazon, Apple, Google, Smart TVs, Roku, and gaming consoles like PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The service is also available on Sky Q in the UK and Ireland, which will "be followed by NOW TV in the coming months," as a press statement sent to Bustle reads. Subscriptions to the service cost £5.99 a month, or £59.99 annually.