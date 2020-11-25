Why The "Funny & Smart" Saved By The Bell Reboot Could Get A Season 2

Despite the fact that Peacock has yet to renew the Saved by the Bell reboot for a Season 2, showrunner Tracey Wigfield hinted she's already making plans for one. Admitting she never watched NBC's spinoff Saved by the Bell: The New Class, which ran for seven seasons between 1993 and 2000, Wigfield told TVLine she still has time to catch up before next season.

"I promise I will watch it before Season 2 [of the revival], if there is a Season 2," she said with a laugh, per the website. "I was pregnant, I had a kid, I couldn’t watch The New Class, too. But I went back and rewatched all of the original [Saved by the Bell]. I did Good Morning, Miss Bliss through The College Years, as well as Wedding in Las Vegas, Hawaiian Style and [the Malibu Sands episodes]."

The 2020 revival follows the story of original character Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar), now the California governor, getting into hot water for closing too many underfunded high schools and sending the affected students to the state's most well-funded schools, including the iconic Bayside High. With the influx of new students, the privileged Bayside kids get a much-needed dose of reality. In her own words, Wigfield recently described the show to The Hollywood Reporter as "a comedy for adults — a high school show but a Mean Girls kind of high school more than a Saved by the Bell one."

Chris Haston/Peacock

If early reviews for the new Saved by the Bell are any sort of barometer for a second season, the prospects seem good. Vanity Fair called the reboot "funnier and smarter than the original — by, like, a lot," lauding the way the series tackles real-life issues for teenagers, including systemic racism and gender identity. Meanwhile, Variety praised Wigfield and her writing team for weaving in the best parts of the original, which ran from 1989 to 1993, "while calling out the ways in which the first show’s foundation was cracked," referring to the reboot as "a pleasant surprise."

If the show makes the grade with audiences as well, expect to see another semester in the future.